Advertorial
The Ticknors name has been synonymous with high-quality men’s clothing and superior personalized service since 1993. From tuxedos and suits, to sweaters, sport coats, pants, sport shirts, and shoes, Ticknors has the appropriate attire for every occasion.
At Ticknors, we believe that every person is unique. Every person desires confidence, sophistication and respect. To fulfill this desire, we employ only the most expert stylists and tailors, who unite in order to create an empowered and unique gentleman. As your style ally, we’ll assist you in selecting the perfect ensemble, from style of clothing to color preference. Then we’ll measure you to ensure a perfect, comfortable fit. Finally, our master tailors work their magic by meticulously custom-tailoring each piece to fit your body.
The Ticknors experience is like no other. Once you walk into our store, you’re in our care. We take that responsibility very seriously. This is not a one-size-fits-all operation. You’re an individual, with individual needs. We recognize this and strive to give each client the most personalized experience possible. There’s never a need for our clients to worry about what looks good or what shirt pairs well with which pant or sport coat. Our stylists are highly trained to emphasize your best features allowing you to relax and place your trust in us.
Favorably located in Beachwood Place, our store is easily accessible. We are extremely proud to be your style partner. Do you have a special occasion approaching? Our expert stylists are available to help you meet the moment. Weddings, bar mitzvahs, proms, homecomings, and everything in between, you’ll be styled, fitted and dripping with poise. Visit our store or book your appointment online to claim your luxury experience.
Ticknors Men’s Clothier
Beachwood Place
26300 Cedar Road
Cleveland, OH 44122
216-514-7848