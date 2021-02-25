Advertorial
The Two Foundation was started in 2013 with a mission to fully integrate individuals with exceptionalities into the local workforce. I am a mom of an amazing son and decided it was time to make a change for as many individuals as we could. We want to share that there is great hope and opportunities for those we love.
Our goal is to bridge the gap between individuals and families, schools, and businesses. Our message can be summed up in the values we built the Two Foundation and The Two Café and Boutique (opened in 2015) on: We have names not labels, excellence in all we do, we focus on strengths found in every individual, and we do life so much better when we do it Twogether!
We are a business with a cause and a big dream! We strive to provide the best experience for the community possible with our own gardens, scratch made food, gluten free, dairy free, vegan, grass fed beef, and unique items in the boutique and a beautiful atmosphere.
At the end of the day, we are a place that values everyone and greatly appreciates the participation of our community because you are a vital piece to what we do. We believe it is a win, win for all and hope to see you all soon! Located at 8578 East Washington St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44023. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Private in-store appointments or virtual shopping available.
We are following all CDC protocols, have outdoor dining, indoor dining, curbside pickup, and online ordering available. For more information, call 440-384-3236.
Two Cafe & Boutique/Two Foundation
8578 East Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
440-384-3236