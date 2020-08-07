Advertorial
For over 40 years in the same location and under the same ownership, Unger’s Kosher Bakery and Food Shop is known for it’s tremendous selection and unbeatable prices.
Being “local” means knowing and giving back to the people in the community, and that’s what the owner of Unger’s, Malka Rosenberg, does every single day. As the community grew and changed, so did the demands for kosher options. Unger’s is the only kosher bakery in Cleveland that offers everything from delectable doughnuts to traditional staples, delicious breads and even custom-made wedding cakes. Everything behind the bakery counter is baked with wholesome ingredients by master bakers right on premises.
The grocery aisles are filled with a variety of gluten-free and sugar-free selections, largest array of goods imported from Israel and kosher products that cannot be found anywhere else in Northeastern Ohio. The frozen foods section offers vegetables, pizzas, traditional meals, gefilte fish and much more. When it comes to kosher wines, even the most discriminating connoisseur will find one to his or her liking. As with all other goods, Unger’s has the largest selection of domestic and imported wines in town. Looking for a deli favorite, Unger’s has it too. Gorgeous meat, dairy, fruit and pastry trays are their specialty. For their generous Passover selection people come to shop from all over Ohio.
As an “essential” business during the pandemic, Unger’s staff took measures immediately to keep everyone safe. The store implements cleaning protocols numerous times per day and all employees were masks at all times.
In addition, Unger’s delivers all food, shiva meals and groceries free of charge.
Unger’s Kosher Bakery and Food
1831 S. Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
216-321-7176