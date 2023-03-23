Unity Health Network - Beachwood

Have you had challenges finding a new primary care physician? Or, do you have trouble getting a doctor’s appointment when you need it? If either of these problems are affecting your health care, consider Unity Health Network’s new Beachwood office location with three doctors and quick scheduling for all your primary care needs.
Dr. Maina Mungai, Dr. Brennan Kruszewski and Michael Madej, FNP-C and their staff offer convenient, comprehensive treatment to meet your health care needs. Let them be your choice for a wide variety of care services, including sick visits, wellness consultations, physical exams, women’s health, joint injections, skin biopsies, removal of warts and other lesions and more. Unity Health Network also offers state-of-the-art telehealth, allowing you to receive care from the safety and comfort of your home.
Also, online scheduling is a new feature exclusively for Unity Health Network patients that saves you time by allowing you to schedule online, from your computer or smartphone, in just minutes. Walk-in patients are always welcome, and Unity Health network accepts all major insurance plans, with a complete listing at unityhealthnetwork.org. Focused on the Beachwood community and surrounding areas, Unity Health Network offers patients quality care and immediate access to primary care services.
Call to schedule an appointment today at 330-926-3373 or stop in at Parkway Medical Building (North Building), 3609 Park East Drive, Suite 517, Beachwood, OH 44122.
