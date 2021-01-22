Veena Bhupali, RE/MAX Traditions

Advertorial
Set the state for success
In 2020 Homes Became More Than Our Residence!
They Serve As A Home, Office, School and Place For Recreation.
This Is the New Wish List For Buyers!
How to BUY a Home in 2021
Consider Your Expectations! With Low Inventory, be prepared for quick decisions. “Finding a property to purchase before someone else does is the primary challenge.”
How to sell a Home in 2021
Consider Staging! – Buyers respond to the look of today’s HGTV style and a few well-placed items can make all the difference.
For some sellers, the word “staging” conjures images of an out-of-reach home in an upscale catalog with a giant price tag. The assumption is they can’t afford staging, or their homes don’t need it. But the reality is – most sellers would benefit from at least some level of staging!
Staged homes always look the best of the comps at any price point. When your home is the most desirable, that may lead to multiple offers. If one potential buyer’s deal falls through, you have another waiting in the wings. And multiple offers lead to you getting the best price possible for your home. Maybe the real question is – How can you afford NOT to Stage?
Creating the lifestyle the buyers are looking for will result in a quicker sale, well worth the time and effort.
Buying a home is one of life’s major investments By offering the buyers the maximum, you will receive the benefits in time and money.
Successful staging is key to selling your home quickly and at the best price.
