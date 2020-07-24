Advertorial
VIO Med Spa, one of the newest and fastest-growing medical spa franchises in the country, announced this past week the opening of its newest location in Solon, Ohio, making it the third VIO Med Spa in the state. Boasting highly-skilled, nationally certified injectors and practitioners, the most innovative self-beautification treatments and an unparalleled guest experience, VIO is setting a new standard for the aesthetics industry.
VIO Med Spa Solon is owned and operated by local business owners Hetal and Sachin Patel, who own several other franchise concepts, such as Orangetheory Fitness in Solon and Hudson. They both have been entrepreneurial due to their upbringing and really drawn to businesses that focus on helping others live healthier lives while allowing them to look and feel their best.
They decided to join the VIO family as the area representatives of Cleveland and Columbus and bring this unique concept to Solon because it aligns with their health and wellness businesses, while allowing them to give back to those who wanted to feel confident about themselves. VIO’s presence in Cleveland will positively impact the communities and encourage residents in the area to prioritize self-care.
VIO is an age, beauty and wellness spa that provides services for both men and women who want to retain a youthful look and feel without engaging in invasive procedures, with the goal of ensuring each guest feels confident in their own skin. VIO is purpose-driven and passionate about helping women and men of all ages to look great and feel amazing, by spending the time necessary to get to know the skin related needs of guests to create a custom treatment plan.
Results-oriented services offered at VIO range from traditional spa facials, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), microneedling, HydrafacialMD, Botox, dermal fillers, Sculptra, and Kybella, to cutting edge technologies such as OxyGeneo, CoolSculpting and Emsculpt.
Please call VIO Med Spa Solon at 440-290-6600 to book your appointment with us today. To stay up to date on the latest news and promotions, you can also follow VIO Med Spa Solon on Facebook and Instagram.
VIO Med Spa
6130 Kruse Drive
Solon, OH 44139
440-290-6600