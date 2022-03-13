Jodi Berg, CEO of Vitamix, announced her intention to retire Sept. 30, 2022, according to a Feb. 25 news release.
“The timing is right for Vitamix and for me personally,” Berg said in the release. “The company is in a very strong financial position and poised for its next century of strategic growth. It has been my privilege and honor to serve this company and the people dear to me for almost 30 years. I am proud of all we have accomplished together.”
As she moves into the role of executive adviser on May 31, Steve Laserson, the company’s current chief commercial officer, will succeed Berg as CEO. Laserson will be the first Vitamix CEO from outside of the company’s founding family. As the incoming CEO, he is responsible for Vitamix’s strategy and operations, and will report to the board.
“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to lead this iconic brand and to expand upon the legacy that the Barnard family has built,” Laserson, of Beachwood, said in the release. “I look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our customers by providing the highest quality blending solutions and expanding the reach of whole food health.”
Laserson is a native of Northeast Ohio and has served as a board member of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland and Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood. Prior to joining Vitamix, he was senior vice president of sales at American Greetings Corp. During his 24 years with American Greetings, he drove profitable growth and improved the company’s market leadership position both in the United States and abroad, the release said.
As Laserson moves into the role of CEO, Greg Teed will become president. For the past two years, he served as Vitamix’s chief financial and administrative officer. Teed, who lives in Hudson, previously served as CEO of Comoto Holdings and CFO of Arhaus Furniture, LLC.