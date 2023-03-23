VNTG. The best four letter word in Cleveland
VNTG Home is Cleveland’s eco-chic design and furnishings destination. Since opening in May of 2017, VNTG Home has served more than 30,000 customers, sold over 10,000 pieces of loved before furniture, reupholstered more than 1,500 pieces of furniture and designed or staged over 500 homes.
Megan Featherston, founder and owner of the VNTG companies, has made quite an impact on the Cleveland community.
The VNTG Services, created uniquely to serve clients in home transition, are customized to reduce the stress that comes with life’s changes. Featherston shares, “We pride ourselves in taking customers from overwhelmed to overjoyed!”
VNTG services unlock the value of the contents of the home and build the home’s value and sale price.
In 2018, the VNTG portfolio added a new business. Welcome VNTG Place, LTD an eco-chic design, construction and real estate development company. It became clear to Featherston after serving many customers in their downsizing chapters there was more VNTG could do to help.
Featherston learned early that many clients who liquidate their furnishings with VNTG Home need to sell their homes and often don’t have the free resources to remodel to achieve a competitive sale price. Problem solved. The sister VNTG company, VNTG Place not only remodels and repairs homes but they now buy homes too! Design + Construction is the secret sauce that drives VNTG construction property values and delights customers. Providing “affordable luxury” with high end looks for less, is the VNTG Place mantra. The VNTG Place staff includes interior designers, architects and a team of proven trades professionals, working together to make dream homes come true.
VNTG Real Estate, LLC services, brokered by EXP Realty, are now available for clients, too. A seasoned team of VNTG focused Realtors with proven business leadership take care of the client and the sale. From estate sale to home sale, VNTG Services are the answer for a stress free, top-dollar sale.
The VNTG services include:
Home liquidations, clean outs, estate sales
Auction services coming soon in spring of 2023!
Retail, reupholstery and online furniture commerce
Interior design and staging
Construction and home remodel
Real estate services
We make living beautifully a reality. We build beautifully. We buy and sell beautifully.
The VNTG customized approach works.
We bring you 30-plus years of real estate sales, VNTG Enterprise Services and now more than 30,000 clients served.
We know what right looks like
We make sure every dollar spent is essential
We know the investments that pay back
We work hard to build home value and sale price
We do all the worrying and the work for you
“In honor of our new businesses, we’ve launched our favorite four-letter word campaign.
We love old-soul furniture, architecture and design.
Shop our 60,000-square-foot warehouse or 24/7 at vntghome.com
Everything is for sale.
Sometimes it’s free.
Your junk is our treasure.
No mess is too big. We have solutions.
We make it happen. Construction, remodels, even POS.
We do the worrying and the work for our clients.
We want all of our customers to live Beautifully.
We sell the stuff and the home.
The VNTG sold sign in your front yard, nothing better.
The best four-letter word in Cleveland – VNTG.
