Western Reserve Historical Society is dedicated to connecting the community with the rich history of Northeast Ohio. WRHS’s most recent endeavor, a new online exhibit Women and Politics | Empowered to Vote, Empowered to Lead, marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters.
Presented by PNC and WRHS in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, Women and Politics traces the story of women’s empowerment, exploring the early days of the suffragist movement, the successful fight for the 19th Amendment, the birth and growth of the League of Women Voters as a force for good government and the election of northern Ohio women to positions of power on the local, state and national levels.
Women and Politics allows guests to explore the experiences and significant contributions of women of all races and backgrounds in the long and complicated struggle for suffrage and voting rights. The Women’s Suffrage Centennial is just cause for celebration and reflection; Women and Politics is a call to action.
By examining the lives and stories of local suffragists, this digital exhibit reveals the complicated intricacies of the movement, as well as its long-lasting effects on society. Stories of women challenging convention and breaking down barriers encourage participants to reexamine what they thought they knew about the battle for women’s right to vote and will inspire them to exercise that right today.
