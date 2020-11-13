Advertorial
New Friends Welcome!
Let’s face it. These are challenging times for families, for businesses and especially for seniors. You might be wondering - is it the right time to move to assisted living, long term or memory care in the middle of a pandemic? What about rehab for the hip replacement you’ve been putting off? Does WHV even take new move ins?
Yes, yes and yes! It’s a great time to come to WHV, Creekside and Cottage. Here’s why:
We stop short of nothing to keep our residents and staff as safe as possible, especially during the pandemic. Our record and 5-star rating speak for itself, but our residents and families tell us:
• They are grateful for the quality care they receive and the safe environment we provide
• They feel safer and less stressed at WHV than independently at home
Some of the safety measures in place are:
• Staff is health screened daily and COVID-19 tested biweekly
• Guests and non-essential staff are not permitted in the building
• Housekeeping and sterilization throughout the day
• Outdoor and Zoom visitation, with safe indoor visits coming soon
• Our superb Hospice team safely cares for your family in the safety of your own home
• A caring and passionate team that treats you like family
Activities are on! With the best activities team in town, we safely offer outdoor music concerts, painting, happy hours, beer tastings, movie nights, Zoom fitness and more.
Delicious meals with no cooking! Kosher meals are provided three times a day – no worrying about grocery shopping or cooking. And yes – Chef Mark is fantastic!
New residents are welcome! Our campus is thriving, safe and ready for new residents!
So, if you are ready to relax and let us do the worrying for you, we’d love to talk.
Call us at 614-231-4900.
Wexner Heritage Village
Creekside at the Village, The Geraldine Schottenstein Cottage, Wexner Heritage House, & Zusman Hospice
1151 College Ave.
Columbus, OH 43209
614-231-4900 | whv.org