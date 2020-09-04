Advertorial
Wexner Heritage Village is Central Ohio’s oldest and most trusted source of senior health care and housing. For over 60 years, we’ve provided compassionate care rooted in the Jewish values we were built on. From our Woodland Avenue beginnings to our expansive campus today, WHV shares the same vision and promise – to provide superior care for those we are honored to serve. We proudly offer the following services for every moment of senior living.
Creekside at the Village Our upscale assisted living community features spacious luxury apartments in a park like setting next to the JCC campus. Our vibrant members enjoy fine kosher dining, daily fitness, social and spiritual programming. We provide a healthy, active lifestyle with priority access to all Wexner Heritage Village healthcare services.
The Geraldine Schottenstein Cottage The Cottage is a specially designed assisted living community for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related conditions. Our memory care suites provide a safe, comfortable environment in an intimate home-like setting. We honor each individual’s experiences and foster their social, emotional and spiritual health.
Zusman Hospice provides exceptional end-of-life care that nurtures the body, mind and spirit of our patients while attending to the special needs of families and caregivers. Our highly-rated hospice care can be provided wherever the patient lives.
Heritage House long term care and rehabilitation – Five-star rated Heritage House –
provides experienced, short-term post-hospital rehabilitation services as well as quality long-term care. Our rehabilitation unit provides skilled health care and therapy to help you heal after surgery, injury, stroke or cardiac related issues, while our long-term unit offers daily activities and compassionate care in a family-like community.
Resident safety is our No. 1 priority. Now more than ever, trust the care and quality of Wexner Heritage Village. New residents are welcome in the WHV family. Call to learn more.
Wexner Heritage Village
1151 College Ave.
Columbus, OH 43209
614-231-4900