Windsor Fashions LLC opens at Beachwood Place

Windsor Fashions LLC, a leading special occasion and fast-fashion retailer with over 240 U.S.-based stores and an e-commerce business, opened a new store Aug. 26 at Beachwood Place. It is on the lower Level Saks Fifth Avenue wing, across from Zara.
Founded by the Zekaria family, Windsor opened its first store in 1937 with a mission that continues to this day – to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women, according to a news release. Windsor focuses on providing a broad selection of on-trend apparel for all the occasions in a woman’s life, the release stated.
Founded in California, Windsor Fashions has over 230 U.S.-based stores in 42 states and plans to open 150 stores in 2021 and 2022. Other area locations are at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, Southpark Mall in Strongsville and Sumitt Mall in Fairlawn.