Advertorial
Yes, we’ve moved to the brutalist, monochromatic, very flat enclave of Commerce-Mercantile in Beachwood and we love it! With 10,000 feet of beautiful gallery space a dramatically improved WOLFS offers designers and collectors a fine arts marketplace unlike anything in this part of the country.
With the knowledge and experience of over 40 great years in Cleveland’s art world we knew what we wanted in creating this exciting and rambunctious version of WOLFS. Combining numerous blue chip artists’ estates and collections with our own very large, strong collection allows our clientele and designers to wander privately from gallery to gallery in search of just the right piece. The twists and turns of this interesting space almost conjure a maze of paintings and sculpture.
One travels from decade to decade as well, and even century to century while touring through the various exhibitions. From large modern splashes of color to intricate renaissance carvings, WOLFS new experience is born out of a lifetime in the commercial art world sharing all we’ve learned and loved along the way.
Two current exhibitions feature the work of Clarence Hollbrook Carter (1904-2000) a pillar of the Cleveland School and important American surrealist and the bold paintings of figural expressionist Joseph Glasco (1920-1990).
To make an appointment contact Megan: 216-721-6945, info@wolfsgallery.com
We look forward to welcoming you.
WOLFS
23645 Mercantile Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-721-6945