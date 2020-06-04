For those trapped inside with an abusive partner, this new reality of sheltering at home can bring with it the added horror of an uptick in abuse. In a time of pandemic, survivors of domestic violence have far less access to shelter services, financial assistance, law enforcement responses and court protections, leaving them without the safety resources that were once available to them. Unfortunately, safety from the virus is not safety from violence.
To help protect those at risk, WomenSafe has implemented tele-counseling, virtual support groups, online basic needs assessment and safety planning, donation drop-offs and more, so survivors may get the help they so much deserve. Our passionate staff is working around the clock to create new remote programming, implement innovative outreach activities, maintain a sanitary shelter environment, answer crisis calls, and continue to help those that need it most.
The good news is even throughout this worldwide traumatic event, survivors continue to overcome their abusive pasts. Within the last few weeks, WomenSafe has successfully relocated three families into independent housing. Between them, these individuals participated in several programs throughout their stay in shelter, including court advocacy, employment specialist services, empowered parent program, counseling and art therapy, all free of charge. We look forward to keeping in touch with them through our Aftercare Program and watching them and their children continue to empower themselves!
We are doing our best to save lives and we want the community to know we are open and ready to serve. For access to WomenSafe’s life-saving services, contact our 24-hour COPEline at 888-285-5665, or visit womensafe.org.
In the words of a survivor, “I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I do know that I have one now because of the generosity and compassion from everyone at WomenSafe.”
Megan Fisher
Development Director
WomenSafe, Inc., the Green House
Visit our Resale Shoppe:
12601 Chillicothe Road, Chester Township
440-729-2780
Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.