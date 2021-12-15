XHIBITION, a Cleveland-based fashion retailer, will open a location at Tower City in downtown Cleveland in February 2022, according to Bedrock, and will be an event energy space featuring an edited product assortment.
Tower City will be the company’s third Cleveland location and marks a return to downtown Cleveland for the store, ahead of the NBA All-Star Game Feb. 20, 2022.
“XHIBITION helps usher in an energy and uniqueness that is what Tower City is all about,” Bedriock COO Ivy Greaner said in a statement. “Their exceptional concept and exclusive offerings fit seamlessly into our destination marketplace and is an exciting draw for everyone who visits before, during and after NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.”
XHIBITION will be located in the Oak Room at Tower City. The 5,800 square-foot event venue will primarily host events and select women’s and men’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear and lifestyle items. Limited-edition merchandise and exclusive drops will also be part of the Tower City location offerings.
“Making a return to Tower City has always been in the cards for us,” Robert Rosenthal, XHIBITION president and co-founder, said in a statement. “We knew we had to be back in time for NBA All-Star Weekend, and all the stars aligned in the best way possible.”
XHIBITION will join previously announced and new Tower City tenants, including the recently opened Jaxon’s Closet and 360 Clothing Studio, as well as the forthcoming Peach Fuzz Waxing and Threading, Styles of Imagination, MiAmour, CityBreaks Barber Shop, The Feet Geeks and Red Velvet Men’s Grooming Co.