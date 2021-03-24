As childrens’ programs start to return in the coming months, an influx of options for parents and children to choose from as it pertains to after-school activities will be available. A common activity is dancing. According to IbisWorld.com, there were 56,116 dance studios in the United States in 2021. As a parent, how do you know when the best time for your child to start dance classes is?
Jennifer Chesnes, owner of Studio J Academy of Dance in Beachwood; Courtney Laves-Mearini, owner, and artistic and executive director of Cleveland City Dance in Cleveland; Jordan Leitson, artistic director of Jordan Center Dance in Warrensville Heights; and Sarah Sumbrum, marketing and associate artistic director at DANCECleveland in Cleveland, all have programs for children as young as 3 years old.
Chesnes said this is the age where many children start to gain some independence from their parents.
“I think the most important thing when they’re coming in at 3, is that they’re ready to leave their parents,” Chesnes said. “They’re ready to take instructions from someone else. Most of the time they’re just starting preschool ... and they’re ready for some independence, believe it or not. So 3 years old is ideal. They love at that age to self-express themselves. They’re just dancing, singing and loving what they’re doing.”
Sumbrum said it is important to understand what the child is interested in specifically.
“What does your child want to do,” Sumbrum said. “Are they the kind of dancer that you think is going to really enjoy ballet and kind of that more structured environment? Do they want to try something that’s a little bit more high energy and upbeat? Maybe like a hip-hop class or something like that.
“I think that it really depends on, first of all, the age of your child. Second of all, what are the goals that you’re hoping for this child to experience? Is this a first time dance experience where you want them to be comfortable, you want them to feel safe and happy? Do you want them to feel like they are experiencing and learning something new or is this an older child where you’re really concentrating on the actual technique itself?”
Leitson said he recommends attending a program that offers multiple styles of dance. At his school, the younger children are usually learning the basic fundamentals and ‘building blocks’ of dance.
“(Parents should look for) a program that’s well-rounded,” Leitson said. “There’s a lot of different dance schools. There’s ballroom dance, all these different kinds of dance schools. But if you’re looking for a traditional dance school, a program that’s well rounded and offers a variety of different styles of dance.”
But Leitson also emphasized that learning can begin at any age. And learning about dance isn’t only about learning techniques and routines
“Although dancers can start at a preschool age, the beautiful thing about dance is that you can really start at any age,” Leitson said. “There is so much more to gain out of going to a dance class than just the basic skills. It builds confidence, discipline and teamwork, which are beneficial at any age.”
After finally choosing a program they feel best suits their child, Laves-Mearini said it is important to pay attention to how the instructor and studio operate.
“(If parents are able to) watch classes, they can see how the teachers interact with the children and how the children respond to the teacher,” Laves-Mearini said. “Is the teacher nurturing and caring? Do the children smile in class? Does the teacher give attention to all of the students in class, or do they just choose one child and only give attention to one child?”
Chesnes said they are fortunate at Studio J Academy of Dance to have children who enjoy their program immensely, even at a very young age.
“I have very few kids that are sitting in their car or sitting at the door, very upset that they don’t want to go in,” Chesnes said. “Usually, it’s more often that the kid is so excited to be that ballerina, or make noise with those tap shoes and get in there. And then they build relationships with friends. And, so then it’s a one other community for them outside of their school or their neighborhood.”