Dasha is 30 and has been attending the same summer camp for 13 years.
While many people finish the camp experience at the age when Dasha began hers, Keitanat Eitan is a unique Israeli camp for older teens and adults with cerebral palsy or Down syndrome.
“Most nonprofit organizations limit participation in camps to people under 21. That creates a problem, because when the frameworks end the question marks start,” says Dasha.
“I face difficulties in mobility. I cannot travel to friends unaccompanied, so as I grow older there is more loneliness because beyond the camp I cannot meet friends. There are experiences you want to have with friends and not with parents,” she said.
The camp or “keitana” in Hebrew is run independently by mostly teenage volunteers from the 140 families of the Golan Heights agricultural village of Moshav Avnei Eitan.
Local resident Tova Hadad helped spearhead the initiative when she saw that people with disabilities had no other camp options after aging out of the system.
Hadad doesn’t work in the field of disabilities, nor does she have children who fit the camper profile. She has a degree in mechanical engineering from the Technion.
“It comes from my heart and my experience as a mother,” she said.
She and her husband, Yosi, a tomato farmer, have nine daughters and a foster son. Some 15 years ago, their older daughters volunteered as counselors in a free week-long summer camp for children with physically disabilities sponsored by ILAN, the Israel Association for Children with Disabilities. Keitanat ILAN and others like it, take place each year in many small Israeli communities.
Hadad was “proud as a peacock,” she says, watching Moshav Avnei Eitan teens taking 24-hour responsibility for the 12- to 16-year-old campers entrusted to them.
But she wondered what happened to these kids when they aged out.
“Some can volunteer for the army or national service. Some can find employment and live semi-independently through organizations such as SHEKEL. But many have no place to be,” said Hadad.
“We wanted to enable these children to keep coming when they turned 21.”
Good friends
And so the village started its own unaffiliated program that welcomes campers from northern Israel to come back year after year, with no age cutoff. The oldest camper is now 35.
There’s a week-long summer session, two weekend winter sessions and regular contact in between including occasional visits.
Unlike with an organization that sends different kids each year, we have the same people coming all the time and we’ve become very good friends with them,” says Hadad.
“We began with seven and now we have 20, including two from our own community. Sometimes there are campers who don’t feel the need anymore and that’s good – but most don’t have other options and our camp gives them something to look forward to.”
This story first appeared on Israel 21c.