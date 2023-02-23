“I went to camp for the first time when I was just 10,” said Joe Mendes, owner and director of Camp Roosevelt-Firebird in Bowerston, about 35 miles south of Canton, adding that the experience changed his life.
“For my 10-year-old self it helped me to grow all of the things that a good camp is supposed to do,” he said. “I understand now that camp should be a microcosm of a Utopian experience, and I really feel that’s somehow what I understood, what I took away from my time.”
Mendes, who recently announced he will not be opening his camp this summer, said he first learned how to confront and manage conflict at camp and learned the importance of accepting diversity.
Max Yamson, executive director at Camp Livingston in Bennington, Ind., an overnight camp, found his own utopia at camp. He first came to the United States when he was 12 years old and said camp provided him with an opportunity not just to learn more about his new home, but to connect with his Jewish identity.
“My mother made me go,” he said. “She thought it would be good for me. I was so upset on the bus on the way to camp. But the ride home was completely different, after my time at camp I thought I could never not go back to that place.”
Tali Cornblath, assistant director of Falcon Camp in Carrollton, about 22 miles from Canton, shared that camp also helped her come into her own.
“At school, I was this person’s sibling and in many ways never got the chance to change from the kindergartner I was when I met most of my classmates,” she said. “At camp, I could try out different hobbies and decide what kind of person I wanted to be. I know I came home after more than one summer and told my parents that I ‘basically ran camp.’ While entirely false, the fact that I felt so empowered was great for a young teen.”
“I was a ‘drama kid,’ so many of my favorite memories are around camp performances, from ‘Peter Pan’ to ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Newsies,’” Cornblath said. “I adamantly believed that we were putting on Broadway caliber shows in the woods of Ohio, and was so proud to be a part of it. I also loved the down times, during rest hour or before bed when my cabin would sit and talk or play card games. I got to know so many different people, and am still close friends with many of them today.”
Camp also helped build a strong Jewish identity, Yamson and Cornblath said.
“Camp helped me to understand what it meant to live Jewishly and not to be judged for it,” Yamson said.
Cornblath attended a non-Jewish camp, an experience that ended up helping her connect with Judaism.
“The deal I had with my parents was that since I was attending a Jewish day school, I did not have to attend a Jewish camp,” she said. “This meant that camp was one of the first places where I wasn’t surrounded by all Jews. Instead, it was something unique about me. Lots of kids asked me questions. Most were fine, some were, unintentionally, offensive. But more importantly, I was able to answer them all. Going to camp helped me understand my own feelings about being Jewish as well as feel secure in my knowledge around Judaism.”
“Ironically, attending a non-Jewish camp made me more proud to be a Jew,” she said.
Yamson said going to camp also made it clear what he wanted to do for a living.
“I loved camp so much that I eventually became a counselor and when I learned what the camp director was, what they did, I said ‘That’s what I want to be.’ And that’s what I get to do today,” he said.
Camp has an impact that goes far beyond the time you are there, Mendes said.
“You can take a camp experience from a single camp year or from going year-after-year and carry that with you for the rest of your life,” he said.
