Seth Rosky, who graduated from Beachwood High School in Beachwood in 2020, is leading a soccer camp for first to fifth graders in Beachwood.
Rosky, who’s led the camp for a year now, said he discovered a desire to create a soccer camp for children where he could instill in them his passion for the sport after moving back to Beachwood from Israel years prior. He has 10 years of soccer experience under his belt, and he is also an Eagle Scout.
This year’s camp features 30 coed participants divided into distantly spaced groups of four to six. To appeal to children, Rosky uses games and activities as a method to teach soccer in a way engaging to them. Participants also have the opportunity to win prizes every week.
The camp started in April and takes place on Wimbledon and Crafton roads in Beachwood.
Those interested in enrolling can contact Rosky at sethrosky@gmail.com or 440-429-2023.