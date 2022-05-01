When it comes to leaving their parents for extended periods of time, being homesick is inevitable for some kids. Summer camp staff members may encounter this from time to time and it is good for them to be prepared to comfort children when those types of situations present themselves.
Camp officials Joe Mendes, director of Camp Roosevelt Firebird in Bowerstown, and Carina Noyola, operations specialist at Summer Discovery and Summer Institute for the Gifted Communications in Roslyn, N.Y., explained how the staff members at their camps help children when they are missing home and how they make camp a comfortable, inviting environment.
“The main thing is simply listening and being there,” Mendes explained. “It starts with creating a safe and welcoming culture at the camp.”
Mendes recommended the person who comforts the child be the one who can best connect with them.
“Of course, your staff must be patient, listen and show compassion,” he stated. “Distracting and or getting the camper busy at something may work for the moment, but it will not long term.”
Mendes pointed out it can be helpful to discuss with a camper how missing home is a reflection of the positive relationships they have with their loved ones. Teaching them to work through feelings with support and guiding them in facing adversity have also proved to be effective methods, he added.
Mendes offered a few pieces of advice for parents while preparing their children to go off to camp.
“The best thing a parent can do is not emphasize the separation,” Mendes suggested. “Parents should simply focus on how much they believe in their kids, how much fun they will have and the opportunity to make such good friends. It’s a never ending sleepover.”
Creating an environment at camp, in which kids feel at home, can also help relieve homesickness, he offered.
“We create a family atmosphere in which we really pay attention to kids’ social and emotional needs,” Mendes said. “We welcome (campers) from the first moment and take the time to know about them.”
Noyola helps campers call home and speak to loved ones when they are feeling homesick, she said.
“Once they’ve spoken to someone from home, I try to help them find something to do that involves a small group of people,” she stated. “Whether it’d be a tie dye activity, a trip to the pool, a movie night watching their favorite movie or a game night. Once some time has passed, I keep checking in with them to see if they need anything or if I can provide additional support.”
Parents can prepare their children for camp by sending them with things that remind them of home, Noyola recommended.
“Before camp, introduce packing lists and travel plans,” she advised. “Remind them every other day leading up to their departure of a few things they’ll be doing at camp and how much fun they’ll have.”
Noyola explained that showing campers tokens of appreciation can help foster a home-like environment.
“Make a cool door sign that’s personalized and unique,” Noyola suggested. “Bring them some candy once in a while, something that will invite conversation so they know they can go to you whenever they need anything.”
In a further effort to prevent homesickness, she encourages campers to get to know their peers.
“It’ll encourage conversation throughout their stay and build friendships they didn’t see coming,” Noyola stated.