The Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is offering sponsorships for Cuyahoga County high school students with an interest in natural sciences, biology, botany and environmental studies to attend Camp Canopy, which will take place from June 11 to June 16.
Applications received by 4 p.m. April 28 will be given priority, but the deadline for all applications is May 4. Priority sponsorships will be awarded by May 1.
Camp Canopy offers educational experiences, campfires, kayaking, climbing, archery, volleyball and more. The fee for the camp is $375 per student. Sponsorships will be $350 and awardees will be responsible for the remaining $25.
To apply for a sponsorship, visit bit.ly/3RUY4by.
For more information, visit cuyahogaswcd.org.