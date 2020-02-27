Friendships help to fulfill emotional needs, and summer camp is a good place to begin those friendships.
According to Bill Champ, director of summer programs and after-school adventures at University School in Hunting Valley and Shaker Heights; Konner Lashley, program director at Hiram House Camp in Moreland Hills; and Randy Lubratich, community engagement coordinator at Habnoim Dror Camp Tavor in Three Rivers, Mich., having friends at summer camp enriches the experience.
“What makes friendships unique at camp is time,” Lubratich explained. “At Camp Tavor, and camp in general, the friendships made are stronger and deeper because we are immersed in that environment. From the moment you wake up till the moment you go to sleep, you are together, experiencing every emotion, every pain, every joy, every laugh, every cry. That level of sharing bonds in a way that words can’t describe, in a way that words are not necessary.”
Recalling his personal experience with summer camp, Champ said he has a picture on his office wall from the summer of 1973 when he was 5 years old, attending camp.
“Out of the 15 or so kids in the front row, about 10 of them, I can still name every one of them and are still close with. Four of them were in my wedding,” he recalled. “So, I think friendships that are developed in the summer could be deeper. There is a community feel to it. The real hidden gem is you see the good moments and the bad moments, and come out of it. With a school friend, you may run into them during the school day, but with summer camp, you’re with someone from the beginning to the end.”
Each camp promotes friendship building in different ways, but similarly place importance on how camp friendships positively impact a child’s experience.
At Hiram House Camp, friendships are weaved directly into the programming fabric.
“Specifically within the way we do our programming, all the campers are in groups, and when they are in their groups of eight, it’s like a mini family,” Lashley said. “Those are the campers they spend time within their activities, not that they are the only campers they interact with. But, it does create a strong bond within those groups. Whether that is within normal chores or activities like archery or climbing.”
Lubratich said Habonim Dror Camp Tavor staff, who also tend to be camp alumni themselves, facilitate team and relationship-building activities to help campers develop a sense of group identity and connection.
“We build relationships through games, programming and conversation designed to build compassion and understanding,” she noted. “Additionally, Camp Tavor provides opportunities for campers of various ages to build relationships by creating opportunities for campers of all ages to be mentored and to mentor one another.”
For University School campers, Champ said friendships tend to happen organically as children spend all day together.
“We’re always encouraging sportsmanship and supporting each other and any of that stuff,” he stated. “That is as important as anything we do – teaching them to be good citizens to each other.”
No matter how the friendships happen, the camp experience is better with them, the professionals said.
“Especially today, where kids and general society aren’t communicating face-to -face as much as we did in the past, those interactions they get at camp are so critical,” Lashley explained. “When we all look back to when we were younger, all the best memories we have are with the friends that we made. Camp is always a great place to strengthen relationships and make new ones as well.”
Champ said, “I have a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old, and the 9-year-old is very driven in her friendships. So, if children feel safe and know they are going where their friends are, they are more excited to do it. And that is for every activity.”
Lubratich said, “Friends offer security and safety. Being at camp, away from home, especially for the first time, making friends offers security, safety and comfort. Friends remind us we are not alone, we are cared for and that we can care for others. Our experiences are made better when we can share them. You’re not only building friends, but you’re also building a family that will stand by your side through the rest of your life.”