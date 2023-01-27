Friendships forged at sleepaway camps are one of the factors that keep campers and counselors eager to return each summer. Camp Wise in Claridon Township helps its campers and staff stay in touch by hosting reunions and planning committees throughout the year, including its annual reunion last November. The 2022 reunion brought the community together at WhirlyBall in Bedford Heights.
Rabbi Dan Utley, director of Camp Wise, and Lilah Bass, a 10-year-old returning camper, talked about how camp friendships extend long beyond the summer months.
“It’s all part of a larger goal of engaging our campers and staff, year-round in the community that they love,” Utley said of the reason behind reunions. “Anyone’s welcome. It’s targeted at returning campers to help connect them with their cabin mates and see their staff members from the summer.”
Campers at overnight camps share the unique connection of being away from home and being surrounded by friends and counselors who become similar to older siblings or mentors in many different ways, he said.
Because campers are living more independently, they are able to learn, grow, become their best selves and become individuals. Finding a summer camp that will support this growth is important, Utley added.
In February, Camp Wise will gather staff for a weekend retreat at the camp that is focused on the role of Israel in the lives of the teens who go to camp, he said. It also focuses on forming the teens to be leaders within the camp community.
“Over Presidents Day weekend, we host an overnight for fifth through eighth graders and that is divided in half pretty much by returning campers or prospective campers or new campers coming this summer,” he said.
Did you attend sleepaway camp?
While younger campers look forward to “highlight activities,” such as horseback riding or ropes courses, older campers more so look forward to the social aspect of camp, Utley pointed out.
“Returning campers and older campers and teens come back because of their friends and their staff members,” he said.
Most staff members were once campers, themselves, he noted.
“They want to give back to camp and create the experiences for campers that they had when they were growing up at camp,” Utley said. “Many of them stay in touch with their staff members over the years and those relationships continue over their lives and so they want to have that impact on young people, as well.”
This summer will be Lilah’s fifth summer as a Camp Wise camper, she said. Despite the pandemic, the excitement of camp has had her coming back since 2019.
“This will be my fifth year, including COVID,” Lilah said. Her favorite camp activity is going to the art shack.
“I like going down there,” she said. “I like to make bracelets and tie dye.”
Her favorite camp memory is sitting with her counselor and waving glow sticks around on CW (Camp Wise) Night, she said.
Lilah said she attended the reunion in November at WhirlyBall because she likes to keep in touch with the people she has met at camp.
“It’s really fun to see people in the summer who I have met in previous years, or not, and then get to call them and text them, not just in the summertime, like in the wintertime too,” she said.
Lilah’s best friend at camp is named Ivy and Lilah’s fondest memory with her is “fighting” over who got top or bottom bunk, she said.
This coming summer, she is looking forward to moving to a new village at camp, she said.
“I’m really excited to go into a new village so I can experience everything and camp is a really fun place to go over the summer and have a lot of fun and do stuff that you wouldn’t do on a normal day basis,” Lilah said.