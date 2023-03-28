Camp Wise in Claridon Township hosts an annual Israel Leadership Summer Program, which offers incoming high school juniors an opportunity to go on a 29-day trip to Israel where they receive leadership experience, explore Israeli society, meet and interact with Israeli teens, work on team building and learn about Jewish history.
“The Israel Leadership Program, or ILS as we refer to it internally, is our program for rising 11th graders and it involves overnight time spent at Camp Wise and a four-week immersive experience traveling throughout Israel in the summer,” Rabbi Dan Utley, director of Camp Wise, said. “The focus of the trip revolves around building leadership skills and we see it as one of the first ways our campers start thinking about their path from being campers at Camp Wise to becoming staff members and leaders in the Jewish community, at Camp Wise and in Cleveland.”
Utley said he expects that this year’s trip will host 40 teens. The price per student is $9,500, but RootOne – which is powered by The Jewish Education Project and funded by a gift from The Marcus Foundation – offers $3,000 vouchers to participants to lower the cost of the trip to $6,500.
“We have been a grant recipient of RootOne for several seasons and RootOne, nationally, sends thousands of Jewish teens to Israel on trips similar to ours, including BBYO, Chabad, NFTY, USY,” he said. “Many of the youth movements work with RootOne.”
RootOne also funds Camp Wise’s program to offer peer-to-peer experiences in Israel, Utley said.
“(It) is one of the highlights of our trip where teens from Israel join our Camp Wise teens for a significant portion of the travel together, with educational goals of what we call mifgash – a face-to-face meeting; a deep, personal connection to another human being,” he said.
This is one of the leading tools for the teens to better understand what it is like to grow up in Israel, how the Jewish community in Israel compares to that of the United States, how to learn about each other’s lives and how to become friends, he explained.
Additional funding for the trip comes from the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, he said.
“We’re blessed in Cleveland to have the Gift of Israel program through the JEC, that’s been around for decades,” Utley said. “We encourage all of our families to take advantage of that savings opportunity which includes support from the Jewish Education Center and the local synagogue communities.”
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland also provides support for the program, he said.
“The Federation provides programmatic support in helping us deepen our Partnerships Together opportunity for the ILS trip,” Utley said. “Our teens visit our friends in Beit Shean in the north of Israel and stay overnight for Shabbat in the Valley of Springs, which is the partnership region for Cleveland. We also will have teen leaders from Beit She’an who will join our Israel trip for a period of a week for their mifgash experience.”
Camp Wise works with the Federation and Jewish agency partners that lead Partnership Together to plan leadership experiences for Israeli and American teens to learn together while visiting each other in Israel, he explained.
He said teens who are interested should know that this program creates lifelong friendships.
“It will expose them to a comprehensive, immersive experience that goes throughout all of the major cities in Israel with fun, adventure and experiential learning that they will never forget,” Utley said.