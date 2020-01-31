Camp Guide Listings

Beachwood Recreation
25325 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-292-1970
Fax: 216-292-1976
Want a summer filled with art, sports, games, music, swimming, field trips and crafts? We offer up to seven weeks of great summer camp. Beachwood Recreation offers camp experiences for children ranging from K through grade 8. Choose from: KIDZ, Bison, Sports, Youth Theatre or Teen Adventure Travel Camp. Plus, we have more than 40 great specialty, one-week camps throughout the summer.
Camp Curiosity
Great Lakes Science Center
216-621-2400
Help your kids “Stay Curious” over summer with engaging, hands-on fun at Camp Curiosity. Kids in Pre-K through eighth grade make new friends and memories while they build STEM skills. Register by Feb. 29 for a $20 off earlybird discount. Register by May 1 and receive $10 off. Discounts are also available for multiweek registration and returning camp alumni. Members always save $20 per camp. Before- and after-care is available at the Science Center. Sessions begin June 1. For more information and to register, call 216-621-2400 or visit GreatScience.com.
Camp Gan Israel of Beachwood
25400 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-282-CAMP (2267)
Director: Rivky Friedman
A Gan Izzy summer is like no other – jam packed with awesome activities, games, songs, and overflowing with Jewish pride. Children attend from day schools, public schools, private schools or relatives visiting from out of town. We’re home to some of the happiest campers in Beachwood. Choose your own weeks from June 15 to August 14. The camp day is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended care available. Perks include curbside drop-off and pickup, low staff/camper ratio, security, kosher hot lunch option, Jewish themed days and awesome activities. New for summer 2020. Tiered tuition when registered by March 1. CGI will work with you to ensure your child has the ability to join our camp.
Camp Ramah in Canada
3845 Bathurst St., Suite 310
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3H 3N2
416-789-2193
Fax: 416-789-3970
Director: Rabbi Jordan Bendat-Appell
Camp Ramah in Canada features programs on the waterfront, in sports and outdoor adventure, and in the arts – all within the context of a vibrant Jewish community. Camp operates under the guidance of the National Ramah Commission and The Jewish Theological Seminary and is governed by the Ramah Canada Committee.
Camp S.T.E.P.
A Division of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland
1860 S. Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
216-321-5838, ext.176
Fax: 216-321-0588
Director: Rabbi Hillel Drazin
The S.T.E.P. Summer Torah Enrichment Program is a recreational experience that enhances the educational goals of the Hebrew Academy in a fun environment. The highly successful camp provides children of all backgrounds an opportunity to learn and grow. From pre-school through 8th grade campers are availed an opportunity for spiritual and emotional development. Trips to various places of recreational and educational interest follow daily shiurim. Camp S.T.E.P. has become a Cleveland tradition in reaching out to the entire spectrum of the Jewish community.
Camp Walden, MI
5607 S. River Road
Cheboygan, MI 49721
248-225-1256
Fax: 844-272-6354
Directors: Liz Stevens and Scott Ruthart
Located in beautiful Northern Michigan, Camp Walden is a coed overnight camp, family-run since1959. Campers choose their activities from our vast offerings, including land/water sports, performing/visual arts, horseback, media and outdoor life. American Camp Association accredited, Walden is dedicated to camping’s best practices, hiring mature staff and providing special attention to individual camper needs.
Camp Wise
13164 Taylor Wells Road
Chardon, OH 44024
216-593-6250
Fax: 216-831-7796
“Camp Wise – It’s Not for Weeks It’s Forever!” Camp Wise, one of the premier Jewish overnight camps in the country, is located in Chardon on 325 beautifully wooded acres with its own private lake. Campers in grades two to 12 have a blast and leave Camp Wise with a renewed sense of their Jewish identity and increased confidence and independence. Is it any wonder campers call Camp Wise their home of happiness?
Chagrin Valley Athletic Club Sports and Junior Camps
Bainbridge Township, OH 44023
440-543-5141
Weekly day camps are fun – something the kids will beg to come back to. Fitness activities, water awareness lessons, tennis and daily lunch, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group rates and multiple-week discounts available.
Cleveland City Dance
Princess/Prince Camp, Musical Theater Program and Intensive Ballet Programs
13108 Shaker Square
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-295-2222
Courtney Laves-Mearini
Nurture your passion and talent with inspiring classes for children and adults. Programs bring students together to learn the art and history of dance, build technique, poise, confidence, balance, coordination, and musicality with ballet, jazz, modern and a new musical theater day. We are also offering an extended day at no additional charge. Performance opportunity at the Grove to be announced. Camps include Princess/Prince camps, musical theater, and intensive ballet programs for the serious dancer.
Cleveland Play House Summer Academy
1901 E. 13th St.
Cleveland OH, 44114
216-414-7111
academy@clevelandplayhouse.com
Director: Nicole Sumlin
Registration is open for Cleveland Play House Summer Academy running June 1 to July 17. We have exciting programs for young people ages 4 to 18, ranging from creative drama to musical theatre. Excite creative potential and nurture your child’s passion for the performing arts.
Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) Summer Camps
216-987-3075, option No. 1
Tri-C Summer Camps offer real world adventure and learning in your neighborhood. Tri-C ® summer camps for children and teenagers are the perfect fit for talented, smart and enthusiastic youth who are eager to learn about a wide variety of topics. Offerings are available around Cuyahoga County for ages 4 and up, and include basketball, engineering, film, fitness, leadership, performing arts, music, technology and much more.
Falcon Camp
4251 Delta Road SW
Carrollton, OH 44615
216-991-2489/800-837-CAMP
Director: Dave Devey
Celebrating 60-plus years as one of Ohio’s premier summer camps. We offer a wide variety of activities, outstanding staff, excellent food, great time. Daily program separate for boys and girls with planned coed events. “Fun for now, skills for life” is more than a motto. It embodies what a unique experience Falcon Camp really can be.
Fit Camp
23825 Commerce Park Road, Suite B
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-292-7370
FIT Camp provides 30 hours of social skills therapy per week, with programs for children ages 3 to 18. Our Camp has been a Cleveland-area favorite for over twelve years, helping children develop valuable social thinking, conversation and self-regulation skills: the tools they need to connect with peers and form friendships.
Fairmount Center for the Arts
8400 Fairmount Road
Novelty, OH 44072
440-338-3171
Ages 3 through 15 can participate in dance, music, theatre and visual arts camps. Half day, full day, one-day and one-week options available from June 1 to July 31. Before camp care available free of charge. For complete camp information and to register, call 440-338-3171, email info@fairmountcenter.org or visit fairmountcenter.org/special-events/.
Gilmour Day Camps
34001 Cedar Road
Gates Mills, OH 44040
(440) 473-8000 ext. 2267
“Camp Gilmour: The Official Camp of Summer Fun!” We offer nine weeks of Preschool Camp (ages 3 to 5) and Day Camp (ages 5 to 12) as well as skill-specific sports camps. We also offer exciting experiential camps including digital photography, sewing, baking, outdoor adventure, robotics, chess, “Sciensational” workshops, rowing and sailing. Camp Gilmour has something for everyone! Camps offered June 1 to July 31. Enrichment courses also available in variety of subjects. Optional complimentary enrichment or tutoring sessions offered each morning for day campers. Before and After Care available from 7:15 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Hawken Summer Programs
5000 Clubside Drive
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-423-2940
Hawken Summer Programs offer a variety of activities led by experienced professionals for boys and girls ages 4to 18. Camp offerings include day camps, Passport aamps, innovation camps, athletics camps and summer studies. Camps run between June and August. For more information, contact summerprograms@hawken.edu, 440-423-2940 or visit summer.hawken.edu.
Hathaway Brown
19600 North Park Blvd.
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
216-320-8085
Director: Jason Habig
At Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights, campers from preschool-age through college have an array of options, many of which are co-ed, to create their own summer adventures filled with fun, learning, and memories to last a lifetime. Flexible schedules available. Register today at hb.edu/summer or call 216-320-8085 to learn more.
Lakeshore Dance & Gymnastics Summer Camps
701 Beta Drive, #25
Mayfield, OH 44143
440-461-0015
Grow, learn and explore in our 23,000 square foot facility with knowledgeable, trained and caring instructors. Both full-day and half-day camps available, 3 to 11 years old. June through August. Themed weeks including: Mermaids, Jojo, Princesses, Minecraft and more. Gain skills, grace and strength this summer at Lakeshore.
Le Chaperon Rouge Summer Camp
12 locations around Northeast Ohio
440-934-2716
Stella Moga Kennedy
Le Chaperon Rouge’s Summer Camp is a fun, educational, and engaging program. We implement reading, writing, math, computers, Spanish, French and music into our weekly curriculum. Additionally, we offer swimming, karate, soccer, dance, gymnastics, stretch-n-grow, and other extra-curricular activities! Field trips include visits to local ice cream parlors, Young Chef’s Academy, bowling and more. Spots are filling up fast.
Mandel JCC J-Day Camps
26001 South Woodland Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-593-6249
Fax: 216-831-7796
“J-Day Camps – The Best That Summer Has to Offer!” J-Day Camps have it all – swimming, boating archery, campfires, sports, singing, arts and crafts and more. J-Day Camps offer a unique camp experience for children age 3 to grade nine, packed with fun and integrated with Jewish ruach (spirit) and values. Whether it’s on the lake, in the pool, on stage, or on our new Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course, there’s a place for every camper to excel. This is where lifelong friendships are made and campers feel a sense of teamwork and belonging that’s hard to duplicate anywhere else.
Orange Community Education & Recreation
32000 Chagrin Blvd.
Pepper Pike, OH
216-831-8601
Director: Jill Korsok
Every day is a day for adventure as Orange Community Education & Recreation presents a summer of fun featuring traditional day camps, enrichment camps, art camps and sports camps for children ages 3 to 14, June 8 to July 31. All camps are close to home on the Orange schools campus, which features a kid-friendly outdoor leisure pool with a slide and waterfalls, groomed sports fields, playgrounds and hiking trails. The Open Door Extended Camp program provides before- and after-camp care for campers currently in grades kindergarten through grade five.
Camp registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at orangerec.ce.eleyo.com or in person at the Pepper Pike Learning Center on the Orange schools campus, 32000 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. Register by April 15 and receive $25 off the listed price for every camp.
Look for our Summer Camp Guide, available online at orangerec.com and in hard copy at the Pepper Pike Learning Center and local libraries.
Overnight Camp & Israeli Experiences (Financial Aid)
Jewish Education Center of Cleveland
2030 S. Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118
216-371-0446
Fax: 216-371-2523
Emily Jennings, Grants Processor
The Jewish Education Center administers a number of Jewish summer overnight camp grants, some need-based and some not, including the Michael and Anita Siegal One Happy Camper Program (up to $1,000 for grade three and above at approved camps), grants for students with special needs and teen leadership training grants. For questions, contact Emily Jennings at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland at 216-371-0446.
Progress With Chess
12200 Fairhill Road, D230
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-321-7000
mdjoelson@progresswithchess.org
Enrich your child’s summer with our Summer Chess Camps. Eight camps are offered with full/half day options. Students engage in learning and playing the intriguing game of chess. All skills receive individual attention in small groups, divided by age and level. A healthy mix of interactive lessons and supervised play.
Ratner Montessori Camp and Engineering/Design Camp
27575 Shaker Blvd.
Pepper Pike, Ohio 44124
216-464-0033
dwilson@theratnerschool.org, apersanyi@theratnerschool.org
theratnerschool.org/apps/pages/summer-program
Danelle Wilson and Andy Persanyi
Ratner offers two summer camp options: The Ratner Montessori Summer Camp for students ages 2 through 6, with half-day and full-day options, and an Engineering and Design Camp for students currently in grades one through six, offering STEM activities in the mornings and sports/outdoor play in the afternoon.
Red Oak Camp
9057 Kirtland-Chardon Road
Kirtland, OH 44094
440-256-0716
At Red Oak Camp, we have activities that excite, delight, and inspire. Camp sessions begin June 8 for children age 6 to 15. Horsemanship, climbing, archery, canoeing, ropes course, and more. Nestled on 87 acres in Kirtland, Red Oak Camp is the perfect choice for your campers this summer. ACA accredited.
Snapology
23645 Mercantile Road, Suite H
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-990-8988
Snapology’s Discovery Center in Beachwood is an amazing place to build and program with LEGO bricks. Half and full-day summer camps for ages 4-12. Your camper will have a blast building memories and learning through play. Visit cleveland.snapology.com for camp descriptions and to enroll. Fun LEGO® themes.
Summer at Laurel
Laurel’s Lyman Campus
1 Lyman Circle
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Laurel’s Butler Campus
7420 Fairmount Road
Russell Township, OH 44072
216-455-3065
Summer at Laurel offers exciting day, sports, adventure, theater and specialty camps for girls and boys age 24 months through grade 12. There is a wide range of opportunities at both Laurel’s Lyman Campus in Shaker Heights and its Butler Campus in Russell Township. Half- or full-day options as well as before- and after-camp care, make Summer at Laurel the perfect destination for parents and campers alike.
Summer of Adventures at University School Hunting Valley Campus
2785 SOM Center Road
Huntington Valley, OH 44022
Shaker Heights Campus
20701 Brantle Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
University School’s summer camps combine fun activities with an educational experience. Programs include many new enrichment camps and academic courses, along with our popular sports clinics and day camps. Learn about rocketry, outdoor adventure, engineering and design, music, theater, entrepreneurship, debate and more. US camps are led by our experienced teachers and coaches. We offer camps for preschool-age kids through high school. Visit us.edu/summer.
Summer Opportunities Fair Solon Community Center
35000 Portz Parkway
Solon, OH
Exhibitors provide unique, exciting, fun, safe summer programs which will enrich the lives of students, provide positive development, healthy risk taking, acceptance, create unforgettable memories and relationships. All in one location, retrieve information from programs throughout the U.S. The benefits of camp extend beyond fun – offering opportunities, inspiring passions, and broadening horizons.
Summer Ruffing It! 2020
Ruffing Montessori School
3380 Fairmount Blvd.
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
216-932-7866
Fax: 216-321-7568
Camp Dates: June 15th- July 24th 2020
Art, cooking, music, movement, water play and outdoor playground fill the mornings with child-centered activities guided by Montessori certified teaching staff. Six-week or three-week half-day programs are available. Half-day program runs 9 a.m. to noon. Three- and six week options available.
The Francine & Benson Pilloff Family Performing Arts Camp
Fairmount Temple
12737 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-593-6249
The Francine & Benson Pilloff Family Performing Arts Camp features daily classes in drama, dance, music, technical theatre and more. Nurturing, enthusiastic and talented staff create a one-of-a-kind camp experience your child will never forget.
