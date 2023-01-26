Horseback riding summer camps offer campers opportunities to improve their riding skills, build bonds with friends and animals, develop greater senses of responsibility and discipline, and cope with challenges.
Sue Ford, lesson and camp manager at Chagrin Valley Farms, and Elizabeth Krouse, manager of communications at Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center, both in Bainbridge Township, discussed the inner workings of horseback riding camps and the benefits offered to campers.
“The camp day at CVF includes a number of different interactions with horses,” Ford said. “Each one of them are designed to promote and encourage the special bond that horses and children develop quite easily.”
Campers begin their days by grooming their horses, she said, which allows them to have a hands-on, personal experience.
“Taking care of the horses – making sure they are clean and cared for – teaches compassion and responsibility,” Ford said. “The campers begin to understand that the horses count on them for their daily care and wellbeing. Just by noticing that a horse needs to be brushed because it has dirt on it from being in the pasture, the camper has begun to understand that they have a responsibility and, if they don’t follow through, the horse gets the short end of the stick.”
Campers are taught the correct way to tack a horse, she said, adding that tacking is the act of preparing a horse with a saddle and bridle. Each horse requires a different tack.
“This exercise focuses on teaching safety and individuality,” she explained. “In order to be ridden safely, the horse must have tack that fits correctly and is meant for that particular horse. This exercise also promotes organization. The tack should always be cleaned and put back where it belongs so it is where it needs to be the next time the horse is tacked.”
Each day, campers receive riding lessons, Ford said.
“These lessons teach so much more than riding,” she noted. “From a young age, the campers are taught how to take instruction by listening to the trainer, how to make decisions, how to both give and take direction, and how to focus on the job at hand.”
The campers learn that their moods and physical cues matter, as horses respond to these qualities of humans more than they respond to verbal direction, she said.
“This teaches the rider that their movement matters, that their mood can impact the horse and that the horse has feelings and is looking to them for direction and support,” Ford explained. “The rider, in essence, becomes the leader and requires the confidence to do so.”
After lessons, riders are required to care for the horses by returning them to their stalls for food, drink and rest, she said.
“They may need to bathe them, feed or water them or simply love on them for the lesson they just had,” Ford pointed out. “This is another way we are teaching respect and compassion.”
Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center offers animal therapy to people who face disabilities and challenges, Krouse said.
“Our therapy horses help people of all ages – with a variety of emotional, physical and cognitive challenges – reach goals they never thought possible,” she said.
Fifty percent of students at Fieldstone are struggling with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, post traumatic stress disorder, grief, violence and the emotional side effects of cancer, she explained.
Staff there are also versed in working with people who face cognitive and physical challenges such as autism, cerebral palsy, neurological disorders and sight impairment, she said.
“Anybody who needs a therapeutic intervention, our horses can help them with that,” she said.
Each day at camp, campers are assigned a horse to groom, tack and ride, she said. They also participate in activities with a weekly theme.
“Riders will get a little dirty, play inside and out, and create lasting memories,” she said.
Therapy horses promote confidence, relaxation, strength and independence among riders, Krouse pointed out.
“For everyone who touches our horses, no matter their age or ability, they discover a confidence-building experience to help them to heal and grow,” she said. “Time with our horses can also help people find the courage to overcome anxiety or deep sadness that has been holding them back.”
By going to camp, students not only learn riding skills, but social and coping skills, as well, she said.
“For a teen who has just lost a loved one or has been bullied at school, a horse can give them a moment of comfort as it gently wraps its head around them,” she explained. “And, for a survivor of trauma who is haunted by the past, working with a horse can teach them to be ‘in the moment’ as they regulate their heartbeat with that of a horse.”
Students can also strengthen their knowledge through horseback riding because exploring an educational concept on horseback can bring it to life and build understanding, she noted.
“Horses change us,” Krouse stated. “They teach us about trust, responsibility and cooperation. They encourage us to become stronger and more confident. Their intuitive nature gives us comfort and helps us heal and relax, and they bring smiles to everyone they meet.”