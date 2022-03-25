It has long been axiomatic that Israel – a tiny country whose people comprise a tenth of a percent of the world’s population and whose land mass is an exponentially smaller fraction of a percent of the planet’s land mass – gets the sort of media attention that would be appropriate for one of the largest nations. Anything that happens in Israel is considered big news, no matter what it is. Just as often, the same rule applies when events happen elsewhere in which Israel has no direct or even indirect involvement.