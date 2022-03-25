One may be surprised to discover that there are many private schools that offer summer camp programs. One may be even more surprised to learn that many of those camps are available to everyone, not just their students and families.
William Champ, director of auxiliary programs at University School in Shaker Heights, and Mark Nestor, director of auxiliary programs at Hawken School in Chester Township, detailed programs offered and benefits of attending private summer camps.
Nestor noted one thing that makes private school camps, and Hawken in particular, different from public camps is the presence and participation of Hawken’s teachers and coaches in the programs.
At University School, there are specific camps offered to students that are a part of their courses of study and some are taken for credit, Champ said.
Champ stated summer programs are also very helpful to families who have two working parents. The camps serve as fun and enriching forms of childcare during the day, he said.
With over 11 total weeks of programs, Hawken School has vastly expanded its summer offerings to suit all interests at all ages, Nestor noted.
“For parents looking for nontraditional programs, Hawken is a wonderful place to find special interest camps,” Nestor said. “I think one of the advantages we have is having our own teachers teach a lot of the programs.”
Being open to the people outside of Hawken allows for others to have these experiences. Nestor estimates that 30% of annual campers are from Hawken families and 70% are from non-Hawken families.
University School camps are open to anyone and offer general day camps, academic camps, athletic camps and more, Champ pointed out. Program focuses include camping, hiking, rocketry, scuba diving, tech, theater and Lego.
“You name it,” he said, referencing what University School summer camps have to offer.
Champ and Nestor both mentioned that, in their times being involved with their respective schools’ summer camp programs, some of the greatest things they’ve witnessed are the increases in program options offered to children of all interests.
It’s not just traditional boys and girls camps anymore, Nestor stated.
“I’ve been involved for 32 summers (and) what has changed and is different, for the better, is the sheer variety of offerings,” Champ recalled. “At the end of the day, the kids are winning. They’re getting a lot of cool options.”
With a multitude of options offered to a wide range of ages, the summer camp programs at both schools have continuously provided valuable and memorable experiences for campers.