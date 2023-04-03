Camp counselors are an integral part of a summer camp’s operations and the campers’ experiences, so it is important for camp administrators to find counselors who will make camp fun and help it run smoothly. Some camps are facing challenges recruiting counselors.
Bill Champ, director of auxiliary programs at University School in Hunting Valley and Shaker Heights, and Lisa Maida, manager of human resources at Girl Scouts of North East Ohio, headquartered in Macedonia, discussed what makes an ideal camp counselor, how they recruit them and the difficulties camps are facing getting counselors right now.
“In the old days, it was pretty easy because I think for a lot of families – especially families who, themselves, would attend camp or send their kids to camp – when their kids got older, they would say, ‘You should go back and be a counselor at the camp,’” Champ said.
Parents recommended their children become camp counselors because it is a good job to gain initial exposure to responsibility, he said.
“Our kids would come in young and the real challenging time is seventh and eighth and ninth grade because they’re too young to have a job and they’re still aging out of a lot of the day camps in our area in Cleveland, so what ends up happening is they become interns or what we call counselors in training and then they work their way up,” he explained.
This system was nice, he said, but things changed when internships became important for students to build resumes. This caused camps to lose multiple counselors. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic caused wage inflation and that put camps at a disadvantage because they did not raise the prices of their camps to accommodate higher salaries.
“Two years ago, all of a sudden, the pipeline was dried up,” he said. “Kids didn’t call. We were having to be more thoughtful in our marketing and recruiting. The biggest thing that we were losing to was higher salaries. You could go over to McDonald’s and make $18 an hour and it’s almost impossible for a summer program to pay that high.”
Champ said he realized this when a young man quit a week before he was supposed to start lifeguarding at University School summer camp because he found a higher paying lifeguard job at a local health fitness club.
“I’ll never forget that moment because I realized that you really have to be thoughtful about this subject because, otherwise, you’re going to have staff quitting at the last minute and things that really make our camp great are our staff,” he said.
He then began thinking about why a person would want to be a camp counselor and how the perks of being a counselor outweighed those of working for places like fast food restaurants.
“I started to be more almost like the army,” he said. “‘Be all you can be.’ The things that are distinct about camp counselors – one is, it’s a great job. You’re not doing something monotonous all day. Every day is different.”
He also started talking to kids who had taken those alternative routes, such as jobs at fast food restaurants, and asked them to consider whether they were getting enough hours per week and if they were content working nights and weekends, which is often a requirement for fast food jobs but not camp counselor jobs.
He said informing kids of this led them to realize they may not have been getting 40 hours a week so, while their hourly wage was more at fast food restaurants, they were scheduled to work less hours and the overall pay wasn’t as high as being a counselor.
He pointed out that camp experiences stand out on resumes and are highly respected by employers.
“There’s a lot of responsibility in a summer camp,” Champ said.
Maida said an ideal camp counselor is someone who loves kids, knows how to have fun with them, encourages them to try new things, provides them with opportunities to grow and enjoys building friendships with them. GSNEO begins by recruiting former campers through a counselor in training program for the older girls.
“They can come to camp for a week and learn how to be counselors and practice and learn some skills,” she said. “We also reach out to our Girl Scouts as they’re graduating because our camp counselors do have to be 18.”
Girls as young as 14 and 15 can still gain camp staff experience by working in the kitchen, she pointed out.
“We send out information to local churches, community centers and some of the schools, and we also reach out through some of the camping associations to recruit girls,” she said.
For potential counselors who have not been campers and want to know the benefits of being a counselor, Maida said she would tell them that it is a great opportunity, especially if they want to go into a field working with children.
“We teach leadership skills to the campers, as well as there’s a national non-profit on your resume, which is really recognizable,” she said. “Also, you’re learning from really strong women and it’s an opportunity to help the lives and change the lives of girls and the women you’re working with.”
Many GSNEO counselors build “really great” friendships with their teams, she said. These friendships can serve them into and throughout adulthood.
A lot of people who work as camp counselors go on to work for the Girl Scout council or another non-profit, she pointed out.
“It gives them really great experience to carry them in the future,” she said.
Maida said she often interviews people for jobs and they fondly recall their own time as campers and the counselors who led them.
“They’ll say, ‘I remember my time at camp and I had this counselor and she was so great,’” she said. “They just get to be a really great role model.”
Being a counselor is also a great opportunity to work with people who may be from different countries, as GSNEO often brings in international staff, she noted.
“Everybody that I’ve talked to who’s worked at camp, they don’t regret it and we get many, many people coming back year after year because they do enjoy it so much and they build those friendships,” Maida said.