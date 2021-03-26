As the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out continues around the country and virus cases begin to drop, many summer camps in Northeast Ohio are still in a fluid situation as it pertains to keeping their campers and staff safe and healthy. While plenty of protocols to keep their young campers healthy are in place, camps are also trying their best to keep their staff COVID-free and make this summer as safe as possible.
Dave Devey, director of Falcon Camp in Carrollton; Maureen Eppich, founder of Jump Start Gymnastics in Beachwood; and Aidan Stibora, program director at Red Oak Camp in Kirtland, said they are continuing many of the same strategies they had last year to fight COVID-19.
Eppich said Jump Start Gymnastics’ staff has a responsibility every day to keep themselves and campers safe. Multiple times per day the facility is sanitized, including a twice-per-week deep cleaning. They also keep all of their doors open to promote air flow.
“We’re always vacuuming the lobby and the common areas just to keep anything that’s coming from outside clean,” Eppich said. “Our parents are still only allowed in the lobby. We did allow some viewing on the side. Some parents stay, some parents don’t. Anybody that’s here just watching, they are 100% masked. And that, we ask for their own safety because they don’t know the kids that are crossing in front of them.”
Stibora said safety at Red Oak Camp begins with its dedicated staff.
“We have a motto at Red Oak: safety first, last and always,” Stibora said. “For over 70 years, we have exclusively hired individuals to help us carry out our mission and uphold our safety protocols. Risk mitigation is something our camp staff takes very seriously. As an American Camp Association accredited camp, ensuring our campers and staff’s health and safety has always been a part of our camp culture. We are upfront with our expectations for staff behavior both in and out of camp.”
Devey said the ever-changing nature of the virus means Falcon Camp will have to adapt quickly to changing conditions this summer.
“There are many things that are in play,” Devey said. “We are changing how our meals are going to take place. We’ve kind of got a worst-case scenario, middle-case scenario and a close-to-normal scenario. And that’s pretty much the avenues that we’re approaching, looking at the situation with COVID entering the summer. We’re trying to be as flexible as we can to be as safe as we can, while being as normal as we can. There’s a balance with that. If we’re going to make an error, it’s going to be on the side of caution.”
While they can’t require staff or campers to get a vaccine before coming to camp, Devey said he strongly encourages his staff to get vaccinated. He also said it is possible for vaccinated staff to adhere to different protocols than non-vaccinated staff.
“We’re trying to be as flexible as we can as we get more information into things,” Devey said. “Vaccines are a game changer. And if they determine that people who are vaccinated can’t transmit, then that makes a huge difference for our staff. Because we’re certainly encouraging all of our staff to be vaccinated. And it looks like that’s a very real possibility for that happening.”
Red Oak will also encourage its staff to be vaccinated.
“Each group of campers will have dedicated staff who work with them,” Stibora said. “Additional staff will be area specialists. They use modified teaching protocols to lead their activities while remaining distant from the group. Staff, unlike campers, will have the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the summer season.”
As for protocols for campers, Eppich said strategies to curb COVID-19 will remain simple and rely on “common sense.” The camp will follow similar practices it had last year, where there were no COVID-19 cases among campers.
“You see somebody touching their face, touching their nose, coughing in their mask, you send them to the bathroom and make sure their hands are washed,” Eppich explained. “We do supervise the hand washing in between events. A lot of these people come from medical families. So, it’s become the norm for them to maintain those basic sanitary practices.”