Communication between children and their parents when they arrive home from camp is an important part of reiterating the lessons kids learned, the experiences they had and the friends they made. Talking to your child about camp helps them to reflect on their time there and maybe even discover things about themselves, such as interests, that they didn’t know about before going to camp.
Camp officials Kenneth Dull, general manager at Adrenaline Monkey in Warrensville Heights, and Eric Guth, founder and coach at Cleveland Fencing Academy in Beachwood, offered advice on how parents can be involved in their children’s experiences at camp through having conversations with them about their days.
“Listen to (the kids) and what (their) interests are,” Dull recommended. “If they say, ‘We did rock climbing today at Adrenaline Monkey’s camp and that was so much fun,’ maybe now the parent knows that’s an activity now the child enjoys. They can incorporate that into family time.”
Questions a parent may want to ask are what activities their children enjoyed or did not enjoy, Dull suggested.
“That could tell you a lot about the camp,” Dull noted. “It could tell you how structured or organized the camp was and what stood out to the kids.”
If there are no activities that the child can report on, maybe it wasn’t that interesting, Dull pointed out.
Adrenaline Monkey’s Adventure Summer Camp offers a variety of activities for children to discover new interests, such as rock climbing, ninja warrior courses, ropes courses and obstacle courses, Dull stated.
“I hope that maybe (campers) have a newfound interest in things that they might not have thought about before,” Dull expressed. “Some kids may not seem that interested in sports because they’re not interested in football, baseball, basketball, but ninja itself can be a sport.”
By introducing these new types of sports to kids, Dull said he hopes they expand their perception of sports and develop an interest in a new type of physical activity, adding Adrenaline Monkey’s summer camps have a goal of encouraging active lifestyles for their campers.
Dull noted that parents can also discover the events of camp firsthand, as Adrenaline Monkey offers general admission to all ages and the staff there can answer any questions they might have.
“Ask them questions,” Guth advised, “‘What did you do? What did you learn?’”
Guth further suggested that parents discuss the friendships they formed at camp, asking for the names of the other campers who they played with.
Ideally, campers can keep a log of their camp experiences, Guth recommended, adding that using a pen and paper is helpful in further instilling lessons and experiences into their minds.
A key takeaway Guth hopes campers go home with is that they have learned a new skill and have “something to show for it” at the end.