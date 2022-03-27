Public summer camps are great opportunities for children to spend their vacation days improving current skills, developing new ones, forming friendships and making memories. From sports to academics to technology to theater and beyond, you are likely to find a public summer camp that your child will enjoy.
Jill Korsok, director at Orange Community Education and Recreation Center, and Rich Parker, director of recreation for the Solon Recreation Department, discussed opportunities and benefits offered by public summer camps.
“One of our missions in our department is to be inclusive,” Korsok noted. “In our camps, we try to build positive relationships between campers and our staff and our community at large.”
Korsok pointed out that some of the benefits campers experience are development of social skills, meeting new friends and being involved and active in the summer.
“We encourage everyone to experience camp,” Korsok stated. “We think getting kids out of their comfort zones, getting them in new environments where they can meet new friends and have new experiences, we really feel that helps kids grow as individuals and it helps them gain new ideas and perspectives. Hopefully they’re having a great time and a lot of fun while they’re doing it.”
Orange has many summer camp programs open to children ages 3 to 14. The programs have focuses such as sports and skills. They offer an “Extreme Adventures” camp to middle schoolers, theater camps, art camps and discovery camps that have different focuses such as animals, superheroes, cooking and baking, Korsak said.
Solon offers day camps for children in kindergarten through sixth grade and clinics for sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer and football. The sports camps are available to a handful of age groups from kindergarten through eighth grade, Parker noted.
“It provides recreational opportunities for kids during the summer,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s just exposure to a particular sport or it’s the opportunity to increase one’s skills in that particular sport.”
Parker added camps can also be helpful to families whose parents are in need of childcare during the summer.
“They can continue to maintain friendships with people that they see in school, go on field trips and things like that,” Parker explained. I think we offer a great series of camps, everything from just a recreational day camp to sports-specific camps.”
Solon’s camp offerings make them accessible to the community in regards to distance and affordability, Parker said.
“The cost is kept very reasonable,” Parker stated.
Parker further explained that camps not only offer opportunities for campers, but also for young adult workers.
“It’s kind of a win-win in that regard and Solon has a pretty good reputation of offering some great camps,” he said.