Dozens of institutions across Northeast Ohio offer summer camps and programs. Participants and their parents have many choices, including international travel programs, overnight camps and daylong camps that specialize in topics such as sports, academia, religion and culture. Filling up some or all of a child’s summer with a combination of multiple summer camps or programs may provide a more well-rounded experience.
Renata Brown, director of school and family learning at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History; Megan Michels, senior director of growth and development for the national staff for Youth For Understanding USA, headquartered in Saginaw, Mich.; and Jamie Withem, community manager in Ohio for Youth For Understanding USA, talked about how attending multiple summer programs benefits children.
“A camper, if they’re able to select their camps, can select all of the things that are of interest to them,” Brown said. “Even if they aren’t the ones who are picking their camps, attending a bunch of different kinds of camps exposes them to all sorts of different things.”
By attending a variety of camps, such as ones that focus on arts, science and history, a child gains a more well-rounded summer experience, she said. It is also very important that summer camps prioritize fun.
“Learning is social, learning can be fun, and in the summer it better be fun,” she advised. “Even if you’re taking a calculus camp during the summer, it’s summer and there should be a summer vibe to it. Any type of camp environment that is going to have a focus on fun, and learning made fun, is where I think somebody is going to thrive the most.”
She recommended keeping the interests of the child in mind when choosing what camps to enroll them in. It may also be wise to include the child in the selection process.
Trying something new can be beneficial to a child because it helps them figure out what they are and are not interested in, she noted.
“If a student doesn’t have any exposure to, let’s say, an arts camp, I think that’s still an OK thing to sign up for so that student can find out, ‘Oh, I really do like art,’ or, just as important, ‘Oh, I don’t like art,’” she said. “The purpose of doing these types of camps is to learn about a bunch of different things and say, ‘OK, I really like this’ (or) ‘I don’t want to do this.’
Brown suggested parents not force their children into something they don’t like but, at the same time, give them the opportunity to explore potential interests and disinterests.
“Even when we’re talking summer camps around the community, anything that is going to push them outside of their comfort zone and get them hanging out with people that they wouldn’t normally surround themselves with ... teaches them so much of the social skills, regardless of whether you have anything in common or not,” Michels said of the social aspect of summer programs.
Children who attend overnight camps may meet other campers from across the region or even the country, which expands their circles beyond their school district or neighborhood, she noted.
“It should be something that the child is interested in, that the child is already familiar with and they want to develop a future skill in that camp,” Withem said. “There should be some benefit other than, ‘I’m shipping my child off to camp.’”
When deciding on a summer program, children and their parents should consider two goals – short term and long term, Withem said. The short-term goal is how the child is going to spend their summer. The long-term goal is how the program will help inform or guide their life, and the places and things that bring them joy later in life.
“International travel is one of the best gifts that any parent can give to their children because it shows the world outside of the little box of the community that they live in,” she said.
In contrast to a daylong or overnight summer camp, international travel summer programs often place participants with a family abroad, she explained.
“I don’t think people even ever thought of this as an option, but it is one of the coolest options for their kids between the ages of 15 and 18,” Withem said.