Sending a child to sleepaway camp can be a nerve-wracking experience for any parent, whether this is the first or fifth year they’ve gone away. That sentiment holds even more true this year as parents add COVID-related anxiety to their worries.
But Natalie Lane, camp and event pathways coordinator at Girl Scouts of North East Ohio in Macedonia; and Aaron Cantor, director of the Emma Kaufmann Camp through the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, said they still feel confident about their ability to provide a safe and fun summer for their campers.
Cantor said the camp is already sending information to parents about protocols and procedures to keep campers and staff safe. The camp playbook details every policy the camp is implementing to provide a safe environment.
“One of those items is COVID testing,” said Cantor, whose camp is in Morgantown, W.Va. “We’re going to require everyone to bring to camp a negative PCR COVID test, which will be your entrance ticket to camp, if you will. No one’s going to be without one. We know that a lot of our families haven’t had the need, thankfully, to go out and get these tests before. So we’re trying to arrange for ways that they can get tested in their local communities, relatively easily.”
Lane said that the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio is doing something similar.
“During camp, each camper and staff member will have their temperatures checked daily. Campers will be asked to complete a COVID-19 pre-camp screening prior to attending camp where they will monitor temperatures, etc. We recognize things may be a little different, but we are committed to providing a great camp experience for our girls.”
Lane added its website gsneo.org/camplife has the camp’s health forms, caregiver and girl readiness quizzes, a caregiver resident camp handbook, and overall information on how to prepare for camp. Additionally, it is reducing capacity to insure proper social distancing.
“The safety and well-being of our members is paramount, so we are following state and local guidelines and are working closely with the American Camp Association and the Association of Camp Nurses for best practices,” Lane said. “We’ve reduced participant capacities and are implementing a pod system with eight girls and two adult leaders to minimize interaction. Additionally, we are adding sanitization procedures, specifically for increased hand washing/sanitizing and sanitizing high touch areas.”
Cantor said the JCC has already hosted in-person events during the pandemic, including family retreats last summer. Because of that prior experience in holding events during the pandemic, Cantor said the camp has adapted well to hosting campers this summer.
“It was incredibly helpful,” Cantor said. “It allowed us to test out and see how compliant families were with some of our requests, and we found that families were very compliant because they wanted to get their kids to camp. We also learned that being transparent and sharing information as openly and honestly as possible was really important. Partnering with families was extremely relevant to our success.”
Cantor added transparency and cooperation among staff, parents, and campers are key in holding a successful camp this summer.
“I think the most important thing that any parent is going to be able to do is to follow whatever pre-arrival quarantine or protocols the camp puts in place to keep everybody safe,” Cantor said. “PPE only does so much. It’s part of the mitigation strategy that we’re going to use. So camps will ask families to quarantine and perhaps even obtain a negative COVID test. So, I would encourage all families to follow, to the extent possible, what camps ask of them so that we can create the safest possible place for their kids.”