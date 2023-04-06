Dance camps are a good way for children to learn or improve a skill, make new friends and stay active during their summer vacations.
Jenn Chesnes, owner of Studio J Academy of Dance in Beachwood; and Courtney Laves-Mearini, owner of Cleveland City Ballet, discussed the benefits of summer dance camps.
“I think the activity of being together in a room, even at a young age – 3 to 5 year olds all the way up to teenagers – and having a common goal as a class, having that camaraderie in the summertime when maybe they’re not with their school friends every day, gives them a chance to have a little social aspect,” Chesnes said.
Extracurriculars like dance filter into other aspects of life, such as academics, she pointed out.
“I see, in general, as my students grow up with me through the years, they’re usually the kids that are doing well in school and I truly believe they learn how to manage their time well,” she said. “They have an expectation of themselves in the classroom which I feel carries over into their schoolwork.”
Moving one’s body helps dancers cognitively, which is another contributing factor in why dance helps them excel academically, she noted.
Chesnes said teens are sometimes intimidated to go to a summer dance camp because they have not danced before, or have not danced since they were very young.
“Summer camp is a time to just give it a try because you never know what could be their next enjoyment,” she said. “You don’t have to be committed to days and days and days during the week. They can just come in and take a class here and there if they decide that they love a certain genre.”
For parents who are considering enrolling their young children in a summer dance camp, she recommended getting them involved because being with other kids will allow them to socialize in a setting that has structure and provides them with fun ways to be creative.
“So I just say, ‘Try it,’” Chesnes advised. “You have nothing to lose at that point where it’s just a small amount of time that you are committing to yourself.”
Laves-Mearini said the beauty of dance camp is that it works on a variety of things.
“It not only works on the physicality of motor skills, but it also works on the children’s socialization skills with one another,” she said. “They build lifelong friendships.”
She said she has seen a lot of students who started dance classes together at three to five years old grow up and remain friends into their late teens and beyond.
For young children, dance camps help build physical strength by working on balance, coordination, and the difference between the left and right sides of their bodies, she said.
“We have noticed a lot over the past years that, because of the screen time that children have, they are spending less time physically active or they’re sitting more often than not, so we are finding that it’s helping them work on the skills that they’re not getting at an earlier age,” she pointed out.
Kids learn many types of dance at camp, such as ballet, jazz, modern, musical theater and Flamenco, she said.
“They learn choreography and variations,” she said. “They might even, depending on their age group, work on a little bit of improv and creating their own choreography because we feel it’s important that they keep their imaginations and their creativity moving along through the ages.”
She recommended that parents who are interested in enrolling their children in a summer dance camp find something that works with their schedules.
“They want to find a place where, in my opinion, they should be able to at least observe classes if they’re interested to do so, but also recognize that, for some of the children, they are going to tell mom and daddy, ‘Please go away. I’m not in preschool anymore,’” she advised.
For kids who are experienced in dance and old enough to decide for themselves that they want to go to camp, she suggested they try out different classes that they may be interested in.
“If they have a love for dance, find a way to take some classes,” Laves-Mearini said. “Just have fun. It’s a lot of exploration during the summertime. They don’t have academics, so it’s a great opportunity to explore things and meet other people.”