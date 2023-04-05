Daniel Kaplan, who grew up in Orange and attended The Agnon School, now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, in Beachwood, recalls some of his best childhood memories as those he made at Camp Ramah in Ontario, Canada.
Kaplan spent eight summers total at Camp Ramah, starting at the age of 9. He attended as a camper for seven summers and worked on staff for one summer.
CJN: What was your favorite camp activity?
Kaplan: Camp Ramah in Canada is very much known for their yom sport or their Maccabiah Games and that was definitely the highlight of my summer. I looked forward to it every summer. I bought clothes to help correspond, just in case, every year. Definitely the highlight for me was yom sport. I think it really brought the camp together. As a kid, I loved competition, so that was always fun. I think that there was a freedom to it that you don’t get to experience in other situations on a regular basis. Having this event that was really about camaraderie and coming together and no one ended feeling bitter. Everyone was always happy for the whole thing. It was a full two days of positivity and camaraderie, which I really appreciated.
CJN: What is your best memory of camp?
Kaplan: Something Ramah Canada did really well – something that formed me into the human I am today – was that they had the Tikvah program, which I believe is at the majority, if not all, the different Ramahs across the country. But obviously it’s a little bit different at each camp. The Tikvah Edah at Ramah Canada is comprised of individuals with autism and Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities, and they really do a wonderful job of integrating the campers and doing activities with them, and they really just felt so wonderfully connected as a camp entity. During the final summer as a camper, I was a counselor in training for the Tikvah Edah, and when I actually went back as a staff member – which ended up being a third year staff position because I had done some other programs in between – I staffed the Tikvah program. For me, formulating those core memories of working with individuals who have different needs – and forming bonds and friendships with them, which I don’t think is something you typically see at many other camps or social situations – I think it was just a beautiful thing that Ramah Canada highlighted and did so well.
CJN: How did camp impact your social life?
Kaplan: I think Camp Ramah Canada and Central Region USY were very connected because a lot of the same people would go to convention and go to camp, so it ended up being a really large part of my social life. The people I saw at camp were also the people I saw at convention, were also the people that I talked to on the phone or, at that time, AIM instant messenger. It really became an integral member of my social group. I also had a lot of grade school friends that went to camp too. I went to a K-8 Jewish day school, so then by the time you get to ninth and 10th grade, which I believe are the last two years of camp, I got to see people who I used to see on a daily basis and continued to see them throughout in a more regular way. So, it was a really important and impactful social (experience) for me.
CJN: Are there any other aspects of your life that camp had a positive impact on?
Kaplan: I think it was a huge confidence grower. There were a lot of opportunities for getting up in front of others. There was a play every year, there were different special days that you had to plan. So, I think a confidence builder. I think it helps really with social dynamics and making friends. The social group that I had at camp was very different than the social group that I had in USY, which is very different than the social group that I had at home, but yet it gave me the interpersonal skills to interact with all of them in a positive way, which was really important.
CJN: What advice do you have for kids considering going to camp?
Kaplan: Camp often goes by really fast and it feels like it goes by really fast, so try to remember to take each day and each event that camp has to offer and make it as meaningful and memorable as you can. Continue to look at things in a positive way, even if the social dynamics or things might be hard, do your best to try to look on the bright side whenever possible and remember the amazing place that you’re in.
CJN: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Kaplan: I love camp.