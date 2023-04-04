Educational summer camps can help children keep their minds sharp during their time away from school, while still having fun. These camps work to make sure their curriculums don’t feel like a classroom by encouraging games, and hands-on and social activities.
Jen Giles, education coordinator at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History; Michael Joelson, founder and president of Progress With Chess; and Teri Skrinska, owner of Challenge Island, all in Cleveland, talked about the benefits of educational summer camps and how they keep them fun.
“We focus on making all of the engagements throughout the day to be more hands-on,” Giles said. “It should be inquiry-based where they’re asking questions about the answer. For high school ones, we are getting them in front of the scientists and doing labs with the scientists or with the field biologists.”
She said common interests bring kids together at summer camp and children who might not ordinarily talk to each other end up interacting.
“They’re all at a natural history museum, so they all share at least some common interests,” Giles said. “They’re able to have something to grab onto and talk about. You see all the kids talk with different kids. We try and partner them up in different ways and it’s not the same kids that they go to school with, so it’s a whole different atmosphere.”
She recommended that parents who are interested in sending their children to summer camps sign up early because they can fill up quickly due to the cool opportunities they offer.
“Search out camps that you have interest in and get those reservations in early,” she suggested.
Giles said children leave the camps every year with many good memories that they wouldn’t have made otherwise.
“They’re just an all-around good time,” Giles said.
Chess camp challenges children’s minds by enhancing cognitive skills such as concentration, memory and pattern recognition, Joelson said.
“It also teaches one to be patient and that every decision that is made has both short and long term consequences, similar to life,” he explained.
Something people might not know about chess camps is they help kids who adults don’t always tune in on, Joelson noted.
“There’s a lot of different nationalities now playing chess,” he pointed out. “There’s a tremendous amount of (Native) Americans, Asian Americans, African Americans. It’s very diverse and it’s a very good way for kids to intermingle with people from other cultures.”
He pointed out that there is a rich history of chess in Jewish culture.
“There’s been a number of Jewish players that have been world champions and it was difficult in the Soviet Union – they made it hard on Jewish chess players,” Joelson said. “They often didn’t get the opportunities that the other players got but, nevertheless, they still stood out for their excellence.”
Skrinska said Challenge Island uses pop culture to teach science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
“Any time we’re doing a camp for a break time or over the summer, even though we’re doing similar kinds of challenges in our curriculum, we usually use more pop culture themes,” she said.
These themes may include popular video or arcade games, or pets, Skrinska noted.
“So, even though we’re still educational, it’s more of a fun theme for the kids that doesn’t sound as much like school topics,” she said.
One of the things she often tells parents is “when school is out, STEAM is in,” Skrinska said. For those who are looking for more than just entertainment in a summer camp – those who want something with an educational element – a summer camp that incorporates academia can be beneficial.
“It helps kids as they get ready for the next school year without them being outright in school over the summer,” she said.
Because summer can be a long break away from academic topics, educational summer camps help instill in them a greater readiness for the upcoming school year and may even teach them things they wouldn’t learn in school, she explained.
Skrinska suggested that parents interested in enrolling their children in an educational summer camp keep in mind their kids’ interests and the variety they are hoping to expose them to.
“Also, age wise, make sure it’s a good age range, too, for the kids,” she advised.
Skrinska recommended that kids interested in participating in an educational summer camp look for things they may not have done before.
“Be open to different ideas,” she said. “You might be surprised what you find in some of the camps that you’re out there looking for.”