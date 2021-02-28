For children and adults with special needs, finding the right summer camp can be challenging. Many options and programs exist in Northeast Ohio to make finding the right fit a daunting task.
Connie Boros, vice president of recreation at Camp Cheerful in Strongsville, and Elizabeth Krouse, communications manager at Fieldstone Farm in Bainbridge Township, both work for summer camps that incorporate equestrian therapy into their programs.
Fieldstone Farm, which also programs year-round, offers themed summer sessions that last five days at a time. Some of those themes include Music to Our Ears. In this session, a music therapist goes along with the campers on their horseback rides and plays guitar.
“The children and horses like the music,” Krouse said. “They’re moving to the beat of the music. It’s very calming.”
The ability for campers to be in a group setting around these horses, as well as other activities, offers an opportunity to make friends as well.
“They get the feeling of belonging, the social connection,” Boros said. “Because we do have multiple things that people can participate in, a lot of our campers also play baseball or football, and a lot of our campers might also take horseback riding lessons. So the friendships that form here do continue outside of camp. They really do form a support network. Not just the campers themselves, but the families too.”
Boros added although the COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult, it is still just as important as ever to be social with others.
“It’s one of the places where they make friends and build their confidence and independence,” Boros said. “So I think that is also true now. It is particularly hard now with COVID as individuals are working on the safety measures that everybody is trying to do. But (keeping) that social connection is important.”
People with a variety of disabilities are helped through these programs, whether those disabilities be emotional or physical. Krouse said riding horses can even help people learn to walk by observing and riding them.
“Horses have a 3D gait,” Krouse said. “It’s very similar to our walking gait. So somebody can sit on the horse and get that neurological input that can help them learn to walk. People have come to our farm, ridden our horses, and actually walked for the first time once they got off the horse.”
Krouse said simply taking care of a horse can also help someone with anxiety and depression by helping them fixate on the task at hand. It offers a temporary distraction from overthinking about things out of a person’s control.
“They really force you to be in the moment,” Krouse said. “When you’re around a large animal, you need to really focus on that animal. If you have anxiety or depression, it’s hard to be in the moment. You’re thinking of the past or about the future. So it really forces you to be in the moment and be mindful. When you’re mindful and thinking in the moment, it can help you overcome anxiety, or open up pathways to learning, and help regulate your emotions.”
Krouse added people can form bonds with horses much in the same way that they can form bonds with house pets like cats and dogs. Horses are one of the more empathetic domesticated animals.
“And when you’re grooming a horse, you can develop a connection with the horse that can be soothing and calming,” Krouse said. “And horses are very empathetic, so they can also help you feel understood and not alone.”