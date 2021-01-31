Fairmount Center for the Arts in Novelty has announced its summer camp programs, running from June 1 through July 30.
Available for children from preschool through eighth grade, camps will be offered both on-site and online with both half-day and full-day options. Camps will explore dance, music, theater and the visual arts. Multi-arts themed camps will also be available, providing a sampling of art forms to children looking to explore a variety of interests.
Complete camp information will be released March 15, with a 5% early registration discount on registrations completed by April 30. On-site camps may be limited to 10 participants per camp.
Fairmount Center for the Arts is at 8400 Fairmount Road. For more information, visit fairmountcenter.org.