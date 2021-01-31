Fairmount Center for the Arts in Novelty has announced its summer camp programs, running from June 1 through July 30.

Available for children from preschool through eighth grade, camps will be offered both on-site and online with both half-day and full-day options. Camps will explore dance, music, theater and the visual arts. Multi-arts themed camps will also be available, providing a sampling of art forms to children looking to explore a variety of interests.

Complete camp information will be released March 15, with a 5% early registration discount on registrations completed by April 30. On-site camps may be limited to 10 participants per camp.

Fairmount Center for the Arts is at 8400 Fairmount Road. For more information, visit fairmountcenter.org.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you