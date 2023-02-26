Despite it being winter, camp season is coming up soon and experts from Falcon Camp said they are trying some new things for summer.
Dave Devy, director and owner of Falcon Camp, in Carrollton, about 22 miles from Canton, said its programs are never exactly the same each year.
Devy said he and his team analyze what worked well with each camp program at Falcon Camp every year and what they can do to improve it.
“While we don’t have anything totally brand new, we’re significantly upgrading some of the programs we have,” he said. “Last year, we introduced a separate fishing program and we certainly expect to continue to expand that program. We got a lot of good response from it and are excited about doing more this year. We’re also revamping and buying new sailboats this year and we will retire most of our (existing) fleet.”
Devy said, in addition to expanding the fishing program, Falcon Camp also has plans to broaden its creative arts programs, increasing opportunities for campers by including activities such as making podcasts, combining photography and video into a project campers can make on their own and more ways to learn.
For older returning campers, Devy said Falcon Camp will expand its leadership training program.
“Our leadership training program is for our older campers who have been around for a while and need some challenges,” he said. “In this program, camp becomes about more than just having fun. We spent long hours this winter in order to make this program a valuable asset for 16-year-olds to learn responsibility and leadership. We want to give them meaningful things that they can carry back home and use the rest of their lives to become counselors and leaders, to step outside themselves and climb up the ladder and take hold of the reigns.”
