Finding summer camps at the last minute may not be as difficult as one would think. While many quickly fill to capacity as soon as registration opens, others still have open availability and offer exciting programs.
David Baxter, director of development and marketing at Red Oak Camp in Willoughby, and Maureen Eppich, founder of Jump Start Gymnastics in Beachwood, discussed finding the best summer camp, even if a parent or camper is signing up late.
“At least for our camps, our adventure trip programs, you still have a little space – one or two spots – for each of them,” Baxter said. “Parents may find that the traditional core programs of camps might be sold out, but they may have specialty weeks or specialty programs that haven’t filled yet. I think it’s one avenue of getting into camp now. Be open to those more unique or specialized programs.”
He recommended parents look for camps that are accredited by the American Camp Association.
“They have a whole bunch of standards that both ensure safety and program quality,” he explained. “These camps are visited with some regularity from ACA representatives to ensure they’re actually carrying out those standards and the people that visit the camp are generally other directors of nearby camps.”
He said finding an accredited camp is important in helping ensure that kids are well-cared for in an environment in which they can experience personal growth.
“Whether it’s a nature camp or a sports camp, they provide a safe place for children to challenge themselves and take on new challenges that might be intimidating or scary, but a good camp sets it up in a way that it’s a supportive environment where you know that camper can take on a new challenge and learn from it whether they succeed or don’t,” he said.
Baxter said he advises parents to be flexible if they are looking to sign their kids up for camps at the last minute. If they are not traveling during the holiday weeks, such as the Fourth of July, they may want to look into signing their children up for those weeks because they are often the last ones to fill since many families do travel during them.
“Our enrollment is always ongoing for camps,” Eppich said. “If there’s openings in the camp, there’s openings in the camp. They can enroll on Sunday night for Wednesday morning camp as long the enrollment is open and there’s spaces, it’ll take the enrollment and it’ll process it and they’ll be dropped right onto the roster.”
Camps may offer flexible scheduling, she pointed out. This means campers can sign up for as many days or weeks as they want and can opt for separate days of the week.
For younger campers, shorter versions of camp are offered or camps may expand beyond their primary skills to allow for breaks since toddlers and young children get tired easily and have shorter attention spans, she explained.
“We also do crafts throughout the week, especially when we have campers that are that young – 4 and 5-year-olds, and even the 6-year-olds,” she said. “Whether they’re here for the short camp or long camp, if they’re here for the full week, they’re tired. They’ve done a lot of exercise so we do have crafting time where there’s a half hour of crafting and lunch and snack time is always included in the schedule to give them some downtime and get ready to go.”
Finding a camp that enforces kindness among campers is important, she said.
“We’re really careful about making sure our clientele is pretty diverse – culturally, socially, economically – we’ve got it all so we really keep an eye on that (so) we don’t have anybody feeling left out,” Eppich said.