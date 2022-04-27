Hiram House Camp in Moreland Hills broke ground on the second phase of their capital campaign on April 8, in which it celebrated the relocating of the camp’s swimming pool.
The old pool, which has been out of use for some time, is in a ravine that is roughly 60 feet below the main campus of Hiram House Camp and was frequently flooded by a nearby creek during storms, principal manager Clete Miller explained at a Moreland Hills board of zoning appeals meeting last November.
The new pool will be located level with the campus and closer to Hiram Trail. This raised some concerns with neighboring residents regarding noise and other disruptions. After some discussion and compromises made with the neighbors, Moreland Hills Village Council approved a conditional-use certificate for the pool’s relocation last December.
Conditions for the pool were laid out by then-Councilman Paul Stanard, which included a prohibition of public use of the pool, hours limited to reduce late-night and early-morning noise, and a landscaping plan in which trees will serve as an additional noise buffer.
The new pool will feature a zero-depth entrance and splash zones that make it safe for campers with disabilities and those learning how to swim, a news release stated.
“The new pool and bathhouse will provide access to summer fun for many overnight summer campers, some from the inner city or rural areas, who are often without access to safe play areas and pools,” according to the release.
The bathhouse will include ADA compliant bathrooms, changing rooms, outdoor pool deck showers, a first aid station and a covered pavilion with seating and a fireplace, the press release detailed.
“The new aquatic facilities help all children at camp by providing positive experiences, building relationships and encouraging universal qualities and traits that are essential to function successfully in today’s world,” Executive Director Courtney Nicolai-Guzy stated in the release.
Moreland Hills was represented by Mayor Dan Fritz at the groundbreaking celebration.
“The design and construction of the new aquatic center ensures that campers continue to experience a wide offering of unique recreational options,” Fritz stated in the release. “The village wishes this organization continued good luck and happy camping as they continue to proudly serve the children in and around the Greater Cleveland area.”