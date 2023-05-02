The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood is seeking hosts for international staff members who will be working at The J’s J-Day Camps this summer. Every summer, J-Day Camps recruits emissaries from Israel, or schlichim, to travel to Cleveland and be trained to become seasonal staff members for the summer camps. There will be 18 Israelis on the staff this summer.
“The young, post-army adults infuse camp with Israeli culture and bring their unique and specialized talents to programming, elevating the camp experience for both youth participants from the community and yearlong day camp staff,” according to a news release.
An important aspect of their experience in Cleveland is their host families, the release stated. Host families connect with the Israeli staff members, learn about their culture and provide them with breaks from their work with campers.
“Families who open their homes to international staff build relationships with these Israelis and form lasting bonds,” the release said.
Host families host for a minimum of four weeks starting at the end of May and must provide Israeli staff members with a private bedroom, the release said. They may use a shared bathroom. Host families provide groceries, meals and access to laundry machines. While they are not obligated to provide transportation to camp, many do and it is “appreciated.” Host families can make plans to connect with other host families, and can attend a summer family gathering hosted by J-Day Camps. Offering Israeli staff guests opportunities to explore the area helps enhance both their experiences and those of the host families.
Abbey Phillips, director of day camps and children’s services at The J, told the Cleveland Jewish News the lifelong relationships built between host families and Israeli summer staff members not only have a positive impact on them, but also on the campers they serve.
“It’s a really, really outstanding, special bond that’s created and oftentimes we see these host families that go back to Israel the next year to visit, or fly to Israel five years later for a wedding of their previous schlichim, and you can’t really put a value on that,” Phillips told the CJN. “It’s just a tremendous experience. So, while it helps us because it provides housing for our staff, it is a mutually beneficial experience.”