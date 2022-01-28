Parents who send their child to a Jewish camp are making a choice that can have long-term, even lifelong, benefits for the development of a child’s Jewish identity, said Debbie Friedman, who is assistant director at Park Day Camp in Pepper Pike and part-time culture coordinator at J Day Camps in Beachwood and Burton.
Friedman knows from personal experience.
She benefited from Jewish day camp in Greater Cleveland as a child and now helps create those experiences for children at the two Greater Cleveland day camps where she works. She also teaches mindfulness at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
“Their competence, their purpose in life, their spirits, that they get over that eight, or however many weeks that they experience in the summer, carries over into their school year,” Friedman said. “And truly, every Jewish moment captures them for their future.”
She said children who experience Jewish camp, “inwardly commit to being their own Jewish heartfelt leader.”
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, education director at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood, echoed that sentiment.
“The camping experience often sets the stage for a richer Jewish experience, more robust Jewish identity and Jewish pride,” he wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 24 email.
Both Friedman and Dessler spoke of the importance of Shabbat as a centerpiece of that camp experience.
“Jewish day and overnight camp personnel across the country work tirelessly to instill a remarkable sense of ruach, spirit through a wide array of study, recreation, indoor and outdoor activities, field trips, overnight trips, and various versions of a taste of the Shabbos experience,” Dessler wrote.
“Satisfaction, self-development, sense of belonging, and lasting friendships are crucial ingredients for success when choosing a meaningful camping experience for our most precious resources, our children,” he wrote.
In choosing a Jewish camp, both Friedman and Dessler spoke of certain questions parents may wish to ask.
“What training goes on?” Friedman said. “Another question I would ask is, what goes on? In other words, are there sports? Is there music?”
She said she would also ask how a camp deals with challenges: “If a child is sad, what do you do to elevate them if they need extra support?”
The best Jewish camps, Friedman said, teach the values of Torah through the camp experience. In school, she said, Torah is “taught” and at camp, it is “caught.”
Dessler said there are some red flags to watch out for.
“Lacking in areas of supervision, professionalism, care, concern or cleanliness would and should be cause for parents to seek and choose an alternative environment,” he said.
Friedman said questions about the attentiveness to protocols around COVID-19 might be cause for concern.
Dessler suggested that parents research camps carefully “to determine that the camp meets the particular needs of their child.”
He stressed the need for communication with camp personnel.
“As in any setting, communication and partnership are essential for success,” he wrote. “Parents can be in contact with the camp personnel, prior to and throughout the summer, to be sure that their child is meeting expectations and thriving accordingly.”
Friedman spoke of the need to communicate as well.
“Communicate with your child,” she said. “If they’re old enough, let them be a part of the decision making of where they’re going to go. Build them in on what takes place. And listen.”
She also said parents need to be their child’s “best advocate.”
Dessler spoke of the role of camp in the life of a child.
“Summer camp is a window of opportunity that should be maximized to its potential,” he wrote. “Remember that camp is where a child or teen can be himself/herself – his/her care free self – in a non-pressured environment. Remember that at camp, characters are shaped, personalities are molded, values are imbued, and friendships are fostered.”