Overnight Jewish summer camps work to provide enrichment and enjoyment for children during their annual breaks from school. Those programs help children to learn about the Judaism, meet new friends and discover themselves along the way.
Randy Lubratich, community engagement coordinator at Camp Tavor in Three Rivers, Mich., and Rabbi Dan Utley, director of the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Camp Wise in Claridon Township, share the benefits offered to children who attend Jewish summer camps.
“As a pluralistic Jewish community, Tavor campers learn from one another and get to experience a variety of different expressions of Jewish observance and culture,” Lubratich stated.
Camp Tavor offers campers the opportunity to form “deep” connections with peers. Campers participate in activities such as prayer, meditation, music and walks in nature to welcome Shabbat, Lubratich noted.
Camp Tavor welcomes campers from across the Midwest to form and maintain friendships while feeling a part of the larger, diverse Jewish community, she said.
“Our kids today experience a very fast-paced, often stressful, life in 2022 and attending a faith-based overnight camp gives them the opportunity to personalize their faith journey, independent of how they might do so with their family,” Utley explained.
He said that these experiences allow children to develop their own individual identities. He drew analogies to the ropes courses at the camp and described the camp experience as a “Jewish jungle gym” in which kids can learn their values, core ideas from Jewish texts and traditions, summer holidays and meet Israeli staff members and young adult role models who practice Judaism.
Overnight camps provide a more immersive experience for campers, Utley pointed out.
“We create our own community throughout the session,” he said. “There’s a lot of teamwork and group development that takes place in an overnight camp. In order to get that more immersive and intense experience, in a good way, staying overnight allows for that community to develop in and of itself.”
Many children and staff members will reflect that being away at camp is like celebrating Shabbat for an entire summer, Utley recalled. The positive experiences of staff members are equally important to Camp Wise directors, he stated.
“One of the things we’re really aware of is making sure workers have a great time working at camp,” Utley noted, adding Mandel JCC is actively seeking staff participants for both day and overnight camps.
Lubratich highlighted the importance of in-person interaction and noted that, despite the widespread connectedness in our world today, being together is something that can not be replaced.
“While in many ways, we are more connected as a society than we have ever been before, it is well established that our digital connectedness cannot take the place of the uniquely special connection that comes from spending time together, outside, with your greatest friends,” Lubratich stated.
He pointed out that camp allows campers to have the unique opportunity to slow down, unplug and connect to one another in new and beautifully authentic ways.