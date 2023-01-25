Not long ago, many summer camps posted deadlines for registration. Procrastinators were still awarded with a spot for their son or daughter, up until the last day to register.
Those days are long gone, at least for some Jewish camps.
“We don’t have a hard deadline, but - and this is a significant but - we can only guarantee for you today,” said Abbey Phillips, director of the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s day camps and youth services.
The refrain is universal among all the Jewish summer camps in the Cleveland area. Most camps reach their enrollment caps quickly because the allure of a Judaic-based experience has been so popular.
“Our registration starts in May and fills up very quickly,” said Rabbi Simcha Dessler of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, which operates its S.T.E.P. (Summer Torah Enrichment Program) program.
Rabbi Dan Utley, who was named director of the Mandel JCC’s overnight camp, Camp Wise in Claridon Township last May summed up the attraction to Jewish camps.
“It is affirming to who we are as Jewish individuals in our confidence, in our own beliefs and our own ideals,” he said. “It helps us understand what it is to be in a community based on our values. And for many people in the country who don’t live in a large Jewish community, it is the only space where they can feel like they can truly be themselves without anyone judging them for their religious or ethnic or cultural identity.”
Prior to moving back to Cleveland, Utley was associate rabbi at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas. He also has had experience at Union for Reform Judaism camps across the country.
“I grew up as a Jewish overnight camper,” Utley said, “and it instilled a love of education and inspiring youth and teens. That’s what I wanted to do as a rabbi.”
Camp Wise is the third-oldest overnight Jewish camp in the country, hosting youth for 116 summers.
“We call it the ‘home of happiness,’” Utley said. “We don’t try to force our campers into a certain box. We try to meet them where they’re at and help them excel on their own terms in the camp environment. For our returning campers, each year they have new challenges and responsibilities. Our oldest team members for 10th, 11th and 12th grades are focused more on leadership development.”
Mushkie Galperin was once a camper in the oldest bunk at Solon Chabad’s Camp Gan Izzy. She later became a counselor there and for the last 10 years has been the camp’s director. Each summer attracts about 200 campers.
“We do value having strong Jewish pride,” Galperin said.
Hebrew Academy of Cleveland has operated the S.T.E.P. camp for more than 40 years. Last summer, the camp attracted 500 children. Dessler has witnessed a dramatic growth in enrollment in recent years, he said.
“Judaism’s core values are interwoven into the fabric of the camp experience,” Dessler said of the six-week program. “Campers and their parents are delighted with the carefully designed blend of Torah study, ruach, sportsmanship, programs, recreation and trips, all of which foster a sense of satisfaction, accomplishment, growth, passion, excitement and fun.”
The Mandel JCC day camp typically enrolls 550 campers for seven-week sessions each summer.
“We really like to have a conversation with the parents about what they’re hoping to get out of their summer experience,” said Phillips, who attends e Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike and has worked in Jewish day camps for 19 summers.
“We have a component to a Jewish education area, which is an easy way for the campers to get involved in Judaism,” Phillips said.“We always say that camp can help better people and create a space where they are because they want to make a difference. They want to build relationships. So, you’re not just dropping off your child at a program where nobody knows who they are. This is truly a community and it is a very personal experience.”
Utley said, “We have campers who have met their now-significant other at camps.
“More importantly, this is our next generation of Jewish leadership,” he said.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.