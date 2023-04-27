One of a KIND Theater Company will be joining Hawken’s Summer Programs at Hawken School’s upper campus in Chester Township, starting June 20 and running through July 28.
One of a KIND is the brainchild of Jill Koslen-Freireich, founder and former director of the Beachwood Community Theater. She concluded her career at Beachwood Community Theater in summer 2022 after 40 years and has since embarked on this new theatrical journey with the mission of creating a better world one show at a time, she told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“The production we are presenting is called ‘Songs About Rainbows,’” Koslen-Freireich said. “It’s an original production that celebrates diversity, inclusion, acceptance and the individuality – the freedom – to be who you are and to celebrate that.”
Every student will receive a speaking role in the production, she said.
She said she and the staff are elated to join the Hawken Summer Programs family.
Each week, the camp will consist of workshops and culminate with showcases every Friday to demonstrate what campers learned in those workshops, she explained.
“We have workshops that are taught all by professionals in dance, vocal performance, acting, improv and crafts,” she said. “Our emphasis is on kindness and so we start each morning with a kindness quote and then we ask the students to try and incorporate that quote throughout the day.”
The hope is that, by putting an emphasis on kindness, campers will leave not only as better performers, but also as better people, she said.
“My feeling is the best way to combat all of the negativity that is out there right now is by creating strong leaders of the future and these kids are our leaders,” Koslen-Freireich said. “If they learn to pay it forward, if they learn to stand up for someone that’s being bullied, if they learn to reach out to someone who’s feeling down, then we’ve done our job.”
Transportation from Hawken School’s lower campus in Lyndhurst will be available.
Registration information will be available soon at hawken.edu.