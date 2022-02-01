There are plenty of summer day camps for families to choose from, including traditional day camps and specialized camps in sports and arts.
Aside from the activities and focus of the camp, many families will look at locality and schedules that work for their needs when choosing where to send their children for the summer, according to Jill Korsok, director of Orange Community Education & Recreation in Pepper Pike, and Melanie Lozier, summer camp director at Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights.
Orange Community Education & Recreation offers 125 different camps during the summer from preschool through middle school. The traditional day camp runs for eight weeks, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with pre-camp care offered starting at 7:30 a.m.
“People can pick as many weeks as they like,” Korsok said. “We think that gives families a lot of flexibility, that way if you’re going on vacation, you’re not obligated to the camp the week that you are going to be gone. And maybe you have kids who just want to try a couple weeks of camp.”
Choosing a camp that is close by and can work with a family’s schedule may be important to look for when considering your options.
“I think that convenience is also really important, especially in a day camp setting,” Korsok said. “People like to be able to take their kids some place that’s local so they can pick them up at the end of the day and go home and talk about what happened at camp over dinner and then do it again the next day.”
Other factors that Korsok said she believes families should consider when choosing a day camp are staffing and safety.
“Staffing and safety are the number one things, and I think that is what parents really look for,” she said. “They want to make sure that staff members are well-trained, that they’re certified in CPR and first aid, that they receive a thorough background check.”
Not only that, but she adds the importance of staff members to be enthusiastic and ready to work with kids to offer activities that are engaging and centered around the campers.
Similarly, Hathaway Brown has an array of camps to choose from for students in preschool students interested in athletic camps through college students interested in performing arts. The traditional day camp, Broad Horizon, is open for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, Lozier said.
“Each camp has a totally different schedule, but basically they all run at different times and lengths,” she said. “But our earliest camps begin June 6th and our latest camps run until August 12th.”
With many different types of camps and different schedules to choose from, families can make a schedule that works for their children’s time and interests.
“I think it’s good to consider camps that offer a variety for their campers, and not just in the types of camps that are offered, but also a variety of schedules,” said Lozier, before adding how this allows campers to focus on more than one of their interests. “And so, checking out the intricacies of the schedule and being able to allow for flexibility in designing your campers day or summer, that way you can tap into a variety of your child’s interests.”