The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood was awarded a grant last month from the Foundation for Jewish Camp to aid in enhancing mental, emotional, spiritual and social health in The J’s camp programs. The grant will be paid over four years, totaling up to $36,500.
Amy Kalk, community care manager, and Rabbi Dan Utley, camp director, at Camp Wise in Claridon Township shared how this grant will benefit the camp, campers and staff.
“Camp Wise will receive up to $36,500 in direct funding over the course of four years that will support expanded presence of mental health professionals and staff, and provide enhanced counselor training, establish proactive wellness activity areas, and develop tools to destigmatize mental health challenges in the broader community,” a recent press release said.
The grant will allow Camp Wise to expand its child-centered approach to providing an experience tailored to the individual needs of each young person and young adult, Kalk said in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
In a news release about the grant, Kalk said Camp Wise recognizes each camper as an individual and that the grant will help them in the one-on-one work they do.
“Support from the grant will help us empower our staff through training to provide growth opportunities for each camper that fit their skills and interests,” she told the CJN.
Many of Camp Wise’s seasonal leadership staff members have chosen to pursue careers in social work, education and positions caring for others, she said. This is a result of their experiences at Camp Wise.
“In fact, I was inspired to become a social worker after my Camp Wise experience, which exposed me to social worker role models in the camp environment,” Kalk said.
In the release, Utley said mental wellness will be an even greater focus for Camp Wise moving forward, allowing the camp to destigmatize mental health concerns in youth, teens and young adults.
In 2002, the camp opened a Zen Den space, where more than 60 campers went to decompress, relax and meditate when the camp environment became overstimulating, the release said. In 2022, the camp created a space where campers could continue therapy sessions with their regular providers while at camp. The space was used by more than 70 campers last summer.
“Investing in mental, emotional, spiritual and social health is core to our mission of camper care,” Utley said in the release. “As the only Jewish overnight camp in Ohio, it is significant that we are prioritizing mental health for our youth and staff in this strategic and comprehensive way. Strengthening our community and promoting its well-being aligns with our mission.”
Utley told the CJN that Camp Wise approached the foundation to apply for the program, which is offered through The Marcus Foundation, which is based in Atlanta.
“We applied to the program to support three pillars of work at Camp Wise,” he said.
There will be a new leadership track on staff for counselors to become camper care specialists, Utley said. These specialists will work directly with campers who need extra help or are working through a social issue. They will work with fellow staff members to create strategies to help each cabin grow.
The grant will also be invested in seasonal staff support, giving staff members access to mental, emotional, spiritual and social wellness resources, he said.
In addition, it will contribute to a larger initiative to destigmatize mental health throughout the camp as a whole, Utley said.
“The whole initiative really came about because we’re aware of each camper’s individual needs,” he said.