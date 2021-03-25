With summer approaching, many parents in Northeast Ohio are searching for where to send their children to camp. For some parents, this is not their first rodeo and the selection process will be fairly simple. But, how can a parent go about this process with a young child who has never been to summer camp?
Teri Dombrowski, fitness manager at Chagrin Valley Athletic Club in Bainbridge Township; and Rhonda Rickelman, director of auxiliary programming at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, said it is important for parents to know when their child is ready to attend camp on their own.
Gilmour Academy runs a preschool program for children as young as 3 years old. Rickelman said there are three things, from a social perspective, that can help determine if a child is ready to attend a summer camp.
“The first one is, can they make friends or have they made friends?” Rickelman said. “So in other words, they can’t just be a loner. No. 2, can they interact cooperatively with their peers? Are they able to share things with their peers? Are they able to sit at a table and eat with them? Are they able to wait in line with their peers? Are they able to play on a playground with somebody else, other than just themselves?
“And the last thing is that they have to be able to follow instructions from an adult. So, when they’re told to do something, they need to know it’s time to do it.”
The youngest campers at Chagrin Valley Athletic Club’s summer camp are 4 years old. But Dombrowski said there is no magic age for when to send your child to their first camp.
“It really does depend upon the kid, and their ability to be separated from mom and dad,” Dombrowski said. “And the parent knows their child well enough to know if that can happen. Most kids already participate in day care and preschool, so they’re used to being away from mom or dad. We’ve got little kids that come to us, and they’re with us all day.”
Dombrowski added parents should choose a camp that involves their child’s interests. Chagrin Valley Athletic Club’s summer camp uses its country club’s amenities for camp. That includes sand volleyball courts, an indoor pool and an outdoor lake with a sandy beach.
“Whether it’s a sports camp, drama camp or a science camp, you find out what kind of activities that they participate in,” Dombrowski said. “That will be the first thing. And then find out who they hire for their staff. Are staff trained? Some camps get certified through an accredited camping association. Find out what their safety protocols are. Of course, everybody now has got COVID protocols. We followed those all last summer with much success. We had no COVID last year, which was wonderful.”
On top of choosing a camp that has your child’s interests, Rickelman said it is also important to choose a camp that aligns well with your child’s schedule.
Gilmour Academy does theme weeks for their campers. Those themes range from weather wonders, to cooking, to rainforest adventures. For themes such as weather wonders, campers will do activities like read weather-related books, make their own suns and take pictures in front of the suns they made.
“Ask the camp what kind of schedule they have,” Rickelman said. “If your child is used to taking a nap every afternoon, and your camp doesn’t offer a nap for them, that’s not a good choice. Or maybe they can just go for a half-day instead of a full-day experience. Is your child able to sit at the table and eat at a certain time, or do they graze all day? They can’t graze all day, and they have to be able to do that. You have to make sure that the schedule matches the personality and any routines.”