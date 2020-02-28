A normal day at summer camp is jam-packed with activities and constant movement. For kids to have the energy needed, a lot of camps serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Though many kids live off junk food, camps are moving towards healthy meals and nutritious options to replenish their campers’ energy.
According to Rabbi Jordan Bendat-Appell, director of Camp Ramah in Muskoka, Ontario; Emily Fein, COO of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio in Macedonia; and Liz Stevens, director of Camp Walden in Cheboygan, Mich., nutritious meals are a big part of their operations, especially since they are sole providers of daily meals to their sleep-away camp.
“Eating is at the core of the camp experience,” Bendat-Appell said. “As we all know, if we aren’t taking care of our bodies, we’re not able to make the most of whatever it is we’re doing. As a parent and camp director, I’m aware of how important it is to feed my kids well and how what they eat impacts their behavior, attitude and energy level. So, it’s important to apply that same sensibility to life at camp.”
Stevens said, “Healthy meals are important to us every day. But, balanced meals are especially important for kids who are running around all day, burning a lot of calories. They need the right kind of fuel to keep them powered for the long camp days. Healthy meals provide the fuel to power them through the day, unlike a meal full of sugars and empty carbs, which might hype them up but leave them dragging later.”
Each camp offers different options by way of nutritional meals, but the professionals all explained offering more well-rounded foods was an important initiative to camp leadership. At the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio’s camps, Fein said along with not serving fried foods, the camps offer menus reviewed by dietitians. Some of the items include a salad bar at lunch and dinner, fruits, and vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
“It’s something we’ve been leaning more into the last couple of years,” she explained. “There has been a movement in strong women and strong girls to eat healthier, and parents are also challenging us too as they feed their kids healthy foods at home and want us to do the same.”
At Camp Walden, all meals are cooked from scratch, Stevens noted. Experimenting with cooked vegetables that are more palatable to kids like broccoli and Brussels sprouts, the camp also offers a salad bar that is “a great alternative” for kids who don’t even like green salads, as it has raw veggies, egg, avocado, tofu and beans.
“We know that the families who send their children to us expect high-quality food, for one thing,” Stevens stated. “Another thing is, healthy, fresh foods just taste better. Getting away from frozen pizzas, french toast sticks – the kind of stuff we had defaulted to years ago, has significantly improved our mess hall’s reputation with kids and parents. Besides, as directors and administrators, we’re trying to eat healthy ourselves.”
Stevens added meals that are meat-based offer an alternative vegetarian entree, and sometimes kids will come up to the salad bar just to grab a plate of carrots, chickpeas, raw spinach or cucumbers.
“They can still graze among the offerings,” she said.
When eating high carb, high sugar foods, campers can experience an energy spike and inevitable crash. With that in mind, and with how challenging it can be to encourage kids to eat healthily, Bendat-Appell said Camp Ramah finds success in providing options, like a self-serve yogurt bar at breakfast.
“If you give campers choice so they can go up and feel empowered, it helps encourage them to make good choices more often,” he explained. “We have a lot of options including vegetarian foods, a salad bar with classic, tuna and pasta salads, and we’re nut-free. This is a real area of focus for us because parents notice how their kid’s food choices impact their child’s behavior. If they want their child to have the best possible experience at camp, they need to be eating well.”
But when camps introduce healthy foods, the issue of picky eaters arises. So they work with families to find foods that campers will not only want to eat but are also good for them. This starts with taking an approach that matches the picky eater’s pace, and not forcing them to eat something they’ve tried and know they don’t like.
“In the Girl Scout culture, we say campers always have to take a ‘brownie bite,’ meaning they have to take at least a bite of something, and if they still don’t like it, we have other options available,” Fein said. “It is an opportunity for campers to try new things. And being in a different setting where people are eating and liking the food, it encourages kids to try something new. It’s about finding a balance between encouraging them to try something new and finding something they are comfortable with.”
Bendat-Appell said, “We’ve taken feedback from parents very seriously that they want their kids to eat healthy foods. And since we’re the ones with the kids all summer, it makes a big difference in the quality of their experience. It makes camp a happier place when kids are well-fed and satisfied with their food options.”